100 mph, 100 mile chase ends when man caught on foot

By Alton Mitchell

A simple traffic stop in neighboring Tallapoosa County last Wednesday led to a dramatic high speed chase that spanned over 100 miles through Tallapoosa and Chambers County and reached speeds over 100 mph while tearing up several streets including streets in LaFayette.

John D. Loudermilk is believed to be the operator of a Kia that was being driven near Horseshoe Bend School last Wednesday. Loudermilk was wanted by law enforcement officials from Tallapoosa County for a domestic incident in Dadeville.

A Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the Kia when the driver fled from the deputy. What ensued was a long drawn out chase that stretched across several jurisdictions in both Tallapoosa and Chambers County. This included a stretch of the pursuit that brought the fleeing vehicle and pursuing officers flying down U.S. 431 in LaFayette.

The chase would bring officers from several jurisdictions into it those would include; Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, Camp Hill Police, Jackson Gap Police, Dadeville Police, and others.

After the chase passed through LaFayette the suspect continued to flee officers. His speeds were able to allow the driver to get out of the sight of pursing officers at one point. This allowed the vehicle operator to ditch the vehicle and flee on foot from officers

Loudermilk was taken into custody in Jackson Gap on Thursday night. He was booked into the Tallapoosa County jail and faces charges of robbery and domestic violence pending against him in Tallapoosa County. Additional charges may be filed in other jurisdictions involved in the pursuit.