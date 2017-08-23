1,000 parts trucks, 7 miles of fencing for Solar Farm

A couple of years ago, I had to go to Macon and remember being surprised by my travel along State Road 96 through Butler, GA. There were blue panels on both sides of the road covering all of the acres within eyesight. Likewise, if you travel State Road 50 from Lanett to Dadeville, AL, you will see the same sight along the LaFayette Bypass. Whereas the panels on the Butler GA solar farm only consisted of 20 MKV, the LaFayette Solar Farm will have 80 MKV (4 times larger).

There has been a lot of truck traffic lately along the highways converging into Lafayette. The engineers at the solar farm inform me that transporting all of the parts and supporting equipment will require over 1,000 truckloads. Unloading 1,000 trucks requires not only a lot of labor, but scheduling so that the trucks will not be unduly delayed, which is a big no-no in the trucking industry.

One of the interesting items is the fact that Swinerton Renewable Energy is constructing roughly 13 miles of fence around the solar panel fields. I calculated that the distance around the perimeter to be a total of 1,100 acres, which would require only 7 miles of fencing. Why the difference? Each solar farm unit that is physically separated from the other units (such as streamside management zones or insufficient sun exposure or rock outcroppings) is fenced as a separate farm. This allows the wildlife habitat to be unrestrained on acres not used for panel locations. On this site then, 400 acres of the 1,100 acre solar farm will have natural wildlife habitat.

I noticed that the trenching machine which excavates soil for installment of underground cables was having to cut through layers of rock. Any spike or tooth on the drive chain has to be replaced frequently as the sand in the soil wears away the cutting edges. And cutting through all those layers of rock creates a major problem such that the cutting instruments on the trencher have to be changed after only a few rows of panel cable excavation.

In the trenches dug for the cabling, there are five (5) cables being laid. Three (3) of the cables seem to be at least 5” in diameter and two (2) smaller cables appear to be 3” in diameter. These cables feed the direct current into the 36 invertors that convert the current into alternating current. Why are so many cables needed? As I mentioned earlier, these cables are precut before delivery to fit the panel site. I also noticed some of the rolls stored in the fields have cables that are 7” in diameter. I am assuming that they feed current from the 36 invertors to the substation.

Huge earth moving machinery is still leveling the terrain in the last stages of site preparation. All the stump grinding has been completed as evidenced by huge piles of usable organic matter.

Although the construction site has gotten a break from heavy rains, there are no dusty conditions in the network of roads throughout the site. Considering all the roads around and through the panels and then the ones to the power substation and the Alabama Power Tap, there must be at least 20 miles of road throughout the farm. These roads are regularly sprayed with water to prevent unfavorable dusty conditions.

It appears that Alabama has decided to start participating in solar energy panel field construction. It is true that the Roanoke area recently had interested parties and there is definitely interest in solar farm development in counties south of the Opelika-Auburn area. However, there is not development potential unless a power grid runs through the area. Nobody wants to construct miles of high tension lines to gain access to the grid.