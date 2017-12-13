104-year-old passes

By Jody Stewart

Correspondent

Mrs. Gracie Lue (Cindy) Scott, a resident of LaFayette lived to be the age of 104, before passing away December 5.

Her daughter Rosie recalls the many stories she used to tell of her life. Mrs. Gracie was born in Waverly Alabama on May 6th 1913. She grew up attending school in the same building she attended church on Sunday’s. Mrs. Gracie often spoke about the long walks she had to make just to attend school.

Mrs. Gracie Lue was married to Mr. Roosevelt Scott and they had 7 children, whom they raised, according to their daughter Rosie, with strict discipline and love. Rosie said her mom grew up in a different era. According to Rosie, her mother never wore pants, never wore make-up and never drank alcohol.

She was a devout church member at Mt. Pelia Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir and teach. Even into her 100’s Mrs. Gracie loved her quilting, flowers and gardening. Mrs. Gracie was looked after and loved by her children until the end. Mrs. Gracie, who was called by her family as Mom, Grandma, Grammie and Grandma Cindy, will always be loved, cherished and remembered by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grand children.