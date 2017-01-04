LaFayette beautification begins with sidewalks

By Alton Mitchell

A New Year has rolled into the LaFayette area, but much like last year there are many projects on the drawing board that will help to push LaFayette forward in both the areas of growth and the areas of beautification. One of those projects has begun to take shape in the downtown area of LaFayette near the Courthouse Square.

Big project announcements such as LaFayette’s new city park and the construction of the new solar plant have been economic boosts for LaFayette other more quiet projects have also been in the works in LaFayette. One of the projects is the streetscape beautification project. That project recently got underway.

Construction equipment and crews have been hard at work in areas of downtown near the area of where LaFayette’s new City Hall will soon call home as well as the Courthouse Square area. What lies ahead is a massive streetscape beautification project that is bringing new sidewalks to the city. The new designs of the sidewalks will feature a decorative design along with improvements to landscaping in the area and new more vibrant lighting to downtown LaFayette.

A portion of the project is being financed by city funds, but the Alabama Department of Transportation is also assisting in the construction costs after awarding the city of LaFayette a grant of nearly $500,000 to assist in the project.

The project is now resulting in torn up walkways and construction equipment in a vibrant part of downtown, but in the coming weeks the beautification project should begin to take shape with a completion scheduled around the spring of this year.