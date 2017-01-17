Home News Whitlow makes official visit to Tulane
Whitlow makes official visit to Tulane
News
Sports
0

Whitlow makes official visit to Tulane

0
0
DSC_1010 copy
now viewing

Whitlow makes official visit to Tulane

DSC_0357 (800×688) copy
now playing

Panthers edge Bulldogs, 61-55

Blake and CJ copy
now playing

Rebels slip by Springwood

tate Reese copy
now playing

Post season unlikely for Lady Rebels

britten Stephens copy
now playing

Rebel JV girls runner-up in State

DSC_0347 (755×800) copy
now playing

Bulldogs take 3 from Reeltown

A1 Crime Scene
now playing

Officer shot near West Point; suspect arrested

Details emerge about new clinic

Aging water system has LaFayette resident up in arms

A2 Jason Coleman
now playing

Final Langdale Concert features Jason Coleman

A2 Bill #2
now playing

Unusual local scenes

Jatarvious Whitlow visited Tulane University on Jan. 13.
Story & Photo By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

LaFayette All-American football player Jatarvious Whitlow took the first of three official football visits this past weekend.

On Friday, January 13, 2017, Jatarvious and his parents Terrence and Pamela Holloway flew from Atlanta, Georgia to New Orleans, Louisiana to Tulane University to visit and tour the school.

“It was an awesome experience” says Whitlow about his visit to Tulane University.

“I enjoyed the coaches and how much hospitality they showed toward me and my family”.

“The coaches all seemed to be very much involved with the players on and off the field and that stood out a lot to me”.

Tulane University is also one of the top academic universities in the country and thats very important to me.

Education is a top priority to me, because after all you can’t play sports forever.

The President of Tulane University even greeted us and gave us a briefing on the University.

Over all I was really impressed with Tulane and what they have to offer.

I haven’t made any decision right now, I’m just enjoying my visits and praying for GOD’S guidance as I make one of the biggest decisions of my life.

Whitlow, has to travel to University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) this weekend for an official visit and will close out his visits with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA. January 27-30

Related posts:

  1. Whitlow Makes Appearance At Auburn for Annual Big Cat Weekend
  2. Whitlow receives full-ride from Tulane
  3. Whitlow named 2016 LaFayette Sun MVP
  4. Whitlow shines in All-American Bowl game
slandon
Related Posts
DSC_0357 (800×688) copy

Panthers edge Bulldogs, 61-55

slandon 0
Blake and CJ copy

Rebels slip by Springwood

slandon 0
tate Reese copy

Post season unlikely for Lady Rebels

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video