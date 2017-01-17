Whitlow makes official visit to Tulane

Story & Photo By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

LaFayette All-American football player Jatarvious Whitlow took the first of three official football visits this past weekend.

On Friday, January 13, 2017, Jatarvious and his parents Terrence and Pamela Holloway flew from Atlanta, Georgia to New Orleans, Louisiana to Tulane University to visit and tour the school.

“It was an awesome experience” says Whitlow about his visit to Tulane University.

“I enjoyed the coaches and how much hospitality they showed toward me and my family”.

“The coaches all seemed to be very much involved with the players on and off the field and that stood out a lot to me”.

Tulane University is also one of the top academic universities in the country and thats very important to me.

Education is a top priority to me, because after all you can’t play sports forever.

The President of Tulane University even greeted us and gave us a briefing on the University.



Over all I was really impressed with Tulane and what they have to offer.

I haven’t made any decision right now, I’m just enjoying my visits and praying for GOD’S guidance as I make one of the biggest decisions of my life.

Whitlow, has to travel to University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) this weekend for an official visit and will close out his visits with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA. January 27-30