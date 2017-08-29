Home News 109 face drug charges in Chambers County
109 face drug charges in Chambers County

Candace Chandler, 26 of Lafayette – Possession of a controlled Substance X2
Rachael Russell, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Mark Coker, 26 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled and Drug Paraphernalia
Keaon Calloway, 24 of Lanett – Theft of Property
Johnny Anson Long, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
 Scott Clement, 53 of Maine – possession of Marijuana 2nd
George Ginn, 55 of Illinois – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Miles Cramer, 59 of Maine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Calvin Nix, 31 of Valley – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
 Justin McKeehan, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Samantha Sims, 27 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Promoting Prison Contraband and Drug Paraphernalia
Tito Dunn, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance x2
Sabrina Cooper, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Darian Woody, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
David Tillis, 56 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Karen Stewart, 29 of Wadley –  Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Nathaniel Cole, 51 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Person Forbidden to possess a firearm
Jason Spears, 38 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Crystal Taylor, 33 of Lanett –  Drug Paraphernalia
Amy Spear, 29 of Lanett – Possession of Prescription Medicine
Edward Shane Perry, 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
Kenneth Boyd, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Amanda Thornton, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Wade Akins, 42 of Valley – Possession of a controlled Substance
Nakita Ray, 39 of Lineville – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Beach, 33 of Lanett – Promoting prison contraband Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Brittany Ward, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Irvin, 28 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Shawndarious Sands, 19 of West point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Takevian Jackson, 23 of West Point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia
Dimitri Henry, 25 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Tony Hargett, 42 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Failure to Appear X2
Clarence Heard, 66 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Drake Thompson, 24 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Nicolas Bryant, 20 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Arecia Metts, 39 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 Possession of Marijuana 1st Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicine and Drug Paraphernalia
Charles Jones, 42 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Brandon Hartman, 22 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Jessica Hawkins, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Jacky Wilson, 39 of Lanett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brandi Serrano, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Rhonda Alsobrook, 56 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Dylan Reed, 56 of LaGrange – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 and Drug Paraphernalia
Ashley Abney, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia
Brian Mitchell, 32 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and drug Paraphernalia
Linda Booth, 51 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
David Booth, 19 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Tina Perez, 50 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Christy Craft, 43 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Dezeray Dye, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
Dean Winter, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
Gary Shepard, 57 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
James Echols, 54 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia x2
Gary Copeland, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
Jermarius Miles, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana1st Pistol without a permit and Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Sanders, 45 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Joshua Nelson, 31 Minnesota – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fugitive from Justice
Makisha Harris, 19 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Dylan Hurston, 18 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Steven Smith, 34 of Valley –  Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia
Zachary Sheeler, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Joseph Elio, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Jeanie Coulter, 34 of Opelika – Possession of a controlled Substance
Jeremy Huguley, 36 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Troytavious Washington, 26 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia
Christopher Porter, 37 of Lanett Possession of a Controlled Substance
Richard Wright, 74 of Lanett – Sale of Untaxed Alcohol and the illegal sale of Alcohol
Cody Kirkland, 25 of Opelika – Drug Paraphernalia
Key Pruitt, 29 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Ray Howell, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Cekeria Brooks, 18 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Chris Tittle, 28 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia
Ashley Jennings, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Sherry Neiger, 47 of The Five Points – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Joseph Floyd, 36 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
Randall Boyd, 25 of Roanoke – Drug Paraphernalia
Tiffany Williams, 28 of Roanoke – Drug paraphernalia
Anthony Sanders, 29 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Dylan Moore, 18 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Arsenio Floyd, 27 of Valley – possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Mestres, 21 of Valley Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Crystal Ann Taylor, 33 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
Dennis Asberry, 28 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Trafficking in Cocaine
Justin Roberts, 24 of Lafayette – Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Renee Boogher, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd x2 Possession of Prescription Medicine x2 and Drug Paraphernalia x2
Justin Story, 22 of Lanett – Failure to Appear
Montego Sherrell, 43 of Lanett – Fugitive from Justice
James Okrutny, 36 of Cusseta – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Linda Bradley, 50 of Cusseta – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Kristofer Kerr, 26 of Virginia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
John Thomas Williams, 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Bennie McCard Jr., 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Dasaundra Lewis, 31 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Jason Phelmetta, 24 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Jaren Daugherty, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Richard Tomlin, 63 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Keith Shipman, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Ariel Campbell, 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Kentabious Shealey, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Antavious Sharpe, 19 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Jessica Arocha, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Karl Scott, 30 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Brandon Calloway, 33 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Anthony Boyd, 46 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Donnie Brooks Jr., 25 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Taffie Meadows, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Mathew Sheats, 27 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Adam Amato, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia
Joshua McCormick, 19 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

