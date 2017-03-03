Home News Sports CA JV boys shut out Cornerstone, 10-0
Sports
0

CA JV boys shut out Cornerstone, 10-0

0
0

CA JV boys shut out Cornerstone, 10-0

DSC_0569 (800×533) copy
now playing

Bulldogs fall to Panthers in regional finals

Hunter DavisG
now playing

Rebels win two, now 4-1 on season

Lady Rebels open season with 10-5 win

LaFayette Bulldog Cheerleader Coaches

Lady Rebels Softball Team

LaFayette Bulldog Cheerleaders

Cosmetology students copy
now playing

Cosmetology students qualify for state

A1 LaFayette Day
now playing

Hike/Bike/Run highlights LaFayette Day on April 8

Ratchford seeks accountability for youth sports programs

LaFayette man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

Jacob Oliver 1-2 with 2 RBI’s.
Story and Photo By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy JV boys travelled to Cornerstone Christian Academy to compete in their season opening game against the Chargers; shutting them out 10-0.  Caydon Smoot recorded the victory on the mound going 2 innings.  He allowed 2 hits and struck 3 out.  At the plate Jacob Oliver went 1-2 with 2 RBIs.  Dijon Darden went 1-2 with 1 RBI.  Logan Broome went 1-1 with 1 RBI and Josh Holliday, Jo Jo Hendrix and Caydon Smoot each went 1-2 in the win.

Head Coach, Dillon NesSmith, recorded his first victory as a head coach.  Assistant Coach, Matt Smith stated “Jacob Oliver had a clutch 2 out base hit to drive home 2 runs in the first.  Our guys put the ball in play and made things happen.  It was an exciting way to get the JV season started”.

The Rebels have a busy week starting with games against Springwood on Monday and Evangel on Tuesday, both at home.  They will travel to Montgomery to compete against Eastwood on Friday and then to Auburn on Saturday for a JV double header against Lee-Scott.

Related posts:

  1. Chambers junior varsity boys heading to State Tournament
  2. Rebel JV boys lose state champ game
  3. JV Rebels dominate Knights, 30-8
  4. Cornerstone spoils Rebels’ homecoming
slandon
Related Posts
DSC_0569 (800×533) copy

Bulldogs fall to Panthers in regional finals

slandon 0
Hunter DavisG

Rebels win two, now 4-1 on season

slandon 0

Lady Rebels open season with 10-5 win

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video