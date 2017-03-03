CA JV boys shut out Cornerstone, 10-0

Story and Photo By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy JV boys travelled to Cornerstone Christian Academy to compete in their season opening game against the Chargers; shutting them out 10-0. Caydon Smoot recorded the victory on the mound going 2 innings. He allowed 2 hits and struck 3 out. At the plate Jacob Oliver went 1-2 with 2 RBIs. Dijon Darden went 1-2 with 1 RBI. Logan Broome went 1-1 with 1 RBI and Josh Holliday, Jo Jo Hendrix and Caydon Smoot each went 1-2 in the win.

Head Coach, Dillon NesSmith, recorded his first victory as a head coach. Assistant Coach, Matt Smith stated “Jacob Oliver had a clutch 2 out base hit to drive home 2 runs in the first. Our guys put the ball in play and made things happen. It was an exciting way to get the JV season started”.

The Rebels have a busy week starting with games against Springwood on Monday and Evangel on Tuesday, both at home. They will travel to Montgomery to compete against Eastwood on Friday and then to Auburn on Saturday for a JV double header against Lee-Scott.