Rebels win two, now 4-1 on season

Story and Photo By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity Boy’s baseball team traveled to Glenwood School in Phoenix City to play a double header against the Gators. In game one, Glenwood defeated Chambers by 2 runs in a 5-3 contest. Jordan Gillespie pitched 2 1/3 innings for the Rebels allowing 1 hit and 5 runs; only 1 of which was earned as the defense made 3 errors behind him. Gavin White pitched 3 2/3 innings allowing 2 hits and no runs in the loss. At the plate Brock Ennis went 3-4, Braxton Allen went 2-3 and Hunter Davis and Caydon Smoot each went 1-3. In game two, Nick Harmon threw a complete game, allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs. At the plate Hunter Davis went 2-2. Caydon Smoot went 2-3 with 3 RBI’s. Braxton Allen went 3-4. Hayden Thompson went 2-3. Brock Ennis and Dalton Thrower each went 1-2 and Blake Sheppard went 1-3. Head Coach Matt Smith stated “ The Glenwood double header is something we like to do every year because I love for our kids to see what a superb baseball program looks like. In game 1 we really shot ourselves in the foot with 3 errors in the first inning that allowed them to get up early on us. I thought we hit the ball pretty decent but couldn’t string any rallies together at the right time. Game 2 was a different story though as we chalked out 12 hits. We also got an excellent outing from Nick Harmon who recorded a complete game in his first varsity start”.



The boys traveled to Cornerstone in Columbiana to finish out the week; defeating the Chargers 9-5. Hunter Davis picked up his first win of the season on the mound coming in in relief to throw 3 strong innings, allowing 2 hits. Dalton Thrower and Braxton Allen each went 3-3 at the plate. Reed Allen, Blake Sheppard, Gavin White and Hunter Davis each went 1-2. “The bats came out really hot just like they did against Glenwood in game two. Braxton Allen really swung the bat well as did Dalton Thrower. It is exciting to see so many guys contributing to the team’s success. We played excellent defense, pitched well and hit well. If we can improve on our base running skills then we could really become a well-rounded ball club” stated Smith.



The Rebels have home games this week on Monday and Tuesday against rival Springwood and Evangel Christian. They will travel on Friday to take on Eastwood in Montgomery.