LaFayette Police Report

April 2017

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 9 traffic accidents resulting in 2 injuries during the month April 2017. There were 450 complaints resulting in 52 arrest. Animal control picked up 7.

9 – Failure to appear or pay
1 – Criminal trespass 3rd
1 – D.U.I.
1 – Unlawful possession of controlled substance
1 – Attempted arson 3rd
2 – Discharge firearm in city limits
1 – Assault 3rd
3 – Speeding
3 – Driver’s license suspended or revoked
2 – Switched tag
3 – No proof of insurance
1 – Fail to register vehicle
1 – No seat belt
3 – Run stop sign
2 – Harassment
1 – No driver’s license
1 – Theft of property 4th
1 – Unauthorize use of motor vehicle
1 – Attempt to elude
1 – Expired tag
2 – Reckless endangerment
2 – Reckless driving
1 – Duty upon striking a fixture on a highway
1 – Domestic violence 3rd
2 – Leave scene of accident
1 – Possession of marijuana 2nd
1 – Domestic violence 2nd
1 – Run red light
1 – Menacing
1 – Disorderly conduct
April 2016
Complaints 434
Arrest 60
Wrecks 9
Fatality 1
Injuries 1
Animal Control 12
Classes police officers attended: None
ARREST FOR APRIL 2017
Matthew Beane – Failure to appear or pay (2 counts)
Larry Foreman – Criminal trespass 3rd
Mario Shaver – D.U.I., Unlawful possession of controlled substance
Calvin Grady – Attempted Arson 3rd
Taylor Taunton – Discharge firearm in city limits
Christopher Simpson – Discharge firearm in city limits
Trey Williams – Assault 3rd
Stephen Dison – Failure to appear or pay
Dewanduez Briskey – Harassment
Destiny Briskey – Harassment
Calvin White – Theft of property 4th
James Huguley – Domestic violence 3rd
John Louis Finley – Domestic violence 2nd
Juantavious Winston – Possession of marijuana 2nd
Montory McCurdy – Unauthorize use of motor vehicle, Failure to appear or pay, Attempt to elude, reckless endangerment
Donald Perry Jr. – Failure to appear or pay
Tiffany Bell – Failure to appear or pay
Titus Mackey – Menacing
John Albert Brooks – Failure to appear or pay
Danika Hutchinson – Failure to appear or pay
Cecil Todd – Failure to appear or pay
Elizabeth Heard – Reckless endangerment, Leave scene of accident
Donnie McVey – Disorderly conduct
*Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court.
ANIMAL CONTROL
The following animals were picked up in April 2017:
3-Dogs @ 625 2nd Ave. S.W.
1-Cat @ Avenue A S.E.
1-Dog @ Lovvorn Drive
2-Dogs @ 3rd St. S.E.

