LaFayette Police Report

April 2017

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 9 traffic accidents resulting in 2 injuries during the month April 2017. There were 450 complaints resulting in 52 arrest. Animal control picked up 7.

9 – Failure to appear or pay

1 – Criminal trespass 3rd

1 – D.U.I.

1 – Unlawful possession of controlled substance

1 – Attempted arson 3rd

2 – Discharge firearm in city limits

1 – Assault 3rd

3 – Speeding

3 – Driver’s license suspended or revoked

2 – Switched tag

3 – No proof of insurance

1 – Fail to register vehicle

1 – No seat belt

3 – Run stop sign

2 – Harassment

1 – No driver’s license

1 – Theft of property 4th

1 – Unauthorize use of motor vehicle

1 – Attempt to elude

1 – Expired tag

2 – Reckless endangerment

2 – Reckless driving

1 – Duty upon striking a fixture on a highway

1 – Domestic violence 3rd

2 – Leave scene of accident

1 – Possession of marijuana 2nd

1 – Domestic violence 2nd

1 – Run red light

1 – Menacing

1 – Disorderly conduct

April 2016

Complaints 434

Arrest 60

Wrecks 9

Fatality 1

Injuries 1

Animal Control 12

Classes police officers attended: None

ARREST FOR APRIL 2017

Matthew Beane – Failure to appear or pay (2 counts)

Larry Foreman – Criminal trespass 3rd

Mario Shaver – D.U.I., Unlawful possession of controlled substance

Calvin Grady – Attempted Arson 3rd

Taylor Taunton – Discharge firearm in city limits

Christopher Simpson – Discharge firearm in city limits

Trey Williams – Assault 3rd

Stephen Dison – Failure to appear or pay

Dewanduez Briskey – Harassment

Destiny Briskey – Harassment

Calvin White – Theft of property 4th

James Huguley – Domestic violence 3rd

John Louis Finley – Domestic violence 2nd

Juantavious Winston – Possession of marijuana 2nd

Montory McCurdy – Unauthorize use of motor vehicle, Failure to appear or pay, Attempt to elude, reckless endangerment

Donald Perry Jr. – Failure to appear or pay

Tiffany Bell – Failure to appear or pay

Titus Mackey – Menacing

John Albert Brooks – Failure to appear or pay

Danika Hutchinson – Failure to appear or pay

Cecil Todd – Failure to appear or pay

Elizabeth Heard – Reckless endangerment, Leave scene of accident

Donnie McVey – Disorderly conduct

*Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court.

ANIMAL CONTROL

The following animals were picked up in April 2017:

3-Dogs @ 625 2nd Ave. S.W.

1-Cat @ Avenue A S.E.

1-Dog @ Lovvorn Drive

2-Dogs @ 3rd St. S.E.