Obituaries 6-7-17

Mrs. Burns

Mrs. Lorretta Burns, 79, of Dadeville died Friday, May 26, 2017, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Funeral services were held at Ozias Baptist Church, Dadeville, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Jackie Banks officiating. Interment was held at the church cemetery.

Mrs. Burns is survived by her five daughters and one son, Vanessa (Frank Dawson) Moore, Rita Moore, Kenneth (Felica) Burns, Tracy (Rodney) Alvies, Phyllis (Tommy Darby) Burns, Connie (Christopher) Tai all of Dadeville, AL; eight loving granddaughters, Seven loving grandsons, eighteen great grandchildren, two special friends, Mary Ann Tai and her son Timothy Holloway and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, handled the arrangements.

Mr. Pearson, Jr.

Mr. John William Pearson, Jr., 63, of Camp Hill died Friday, May 26, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Funeral services were held at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Bernard Harris officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. Pearson was born on April 27, 1954 in Camp Hill to Mrs. Annie Lou Pearson and the late Mr. John Pearson, Sr. He had been a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Waverly since eary childhood. After graduating from Edward Bell High School in Camp Hill, Mr. Pearson attended the University of Alabama and REX College both in Birmingham. While in college, he was drafted into the United States Army. After leaving the military, Mr. Pearson found work in many different areas; however, he found truck driving to be his passion. He loved traveling all over the country. He also enjoyed fishing and watching football games. Mr. Pearson loved his family dearly and talked about his kids all the time.

Mr. Pearson is survived by his mother: Mrs. Annie Lou Pearson and a devoted sister: Mrs. Mary Francis (Glinnon) Holloway both of Camp Hill, one brother: LaSalle Minniefield, Union Springs; one daughter: Alana (Allen) Pearson-Hill, Memphis, TN and three sons: Eric Pearson, Johnathan Pearson and Christopher Pearson all of Birmingham; three aunts, two sisters-in-law, a devoted niece and nephew, Teaniace and Devin Bell, Birmingham and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, handled the arrangements.



Mr. Page, Sr.

Mr. Sylvester Page, Sr., 90, of Lanett died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at his residence. A memorial service was held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) with Rev. John Flournoy officiating.

Mr. Page is survived by five sons: Kenneth (Alfreda ) Page, Lanett; Christopher (Mary Booker) Page and Alexander Page both of West Point, GA, Don L. Page, Montgomery; Gregory (Janice) Page, Opelika; two daughters: Anita (LaMar) Murphy and Diana (Vincent) Murphy both of West Point, GA; four sisters: Janice Huguley, Chicago, Ill, Shirley Barker, Bobbie Nell Powell and Rachel Gene Page all of Atlanta, GA; fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, nine great, great grandchildren; a special friend: Bobby (Peanut) Brown, Lanett and a special granddaughter: Junia (Nunu) Flournoy, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL handled the arrangements.