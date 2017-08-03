Home News Uncle accused of fatally shooting nephew
News
Police & Courts
Top Stories
0

Uncle accused of fatally shooting nephew

0
0

Uncle accused of fatally shooting nephew

8-2-17 Back to school
now playing

Back to School bash Saturday

roland-sledge
now playing

Former Assistant DA arrested on theft charges

Compared to others, LaFayette sales tax low

Licensing Woes

Eighteen candidates square off in Aug. 15 election

8-2-17 Danny Williams
now playing

Williams named Camp Hill interim chief

Georgia man charged for child porn

8-2-17 Lanett Film Fest Logo copy
now playing

Lanett to host first film festival August 11th & 12th

Columbus Riverfront copy
now playing

Can Valley, Lanett repeat Columbus’s river front success?

Mike’s Musings - Congress, Presidency A Joke

Michael Lee Norgard
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A Lee County man is dead and his uncle was arrested on Thursday night on charges related to the fatal shooting. The arrest followed an incident in rural Lee County that left a 40-year-old man dead and his 54-year-old uncle behind bars.
According to information from the Lee County Coroner’s office deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of Lee Road 156 at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Authorities received a 911 call stating that someone had been shot in that block.

Deputies and members of the East Alabama Medical Center EMS team were dispatched to the rural street near the Salem community. When authorities arrived they discovered a 40-year-old man who had been shot. As rescue personnel assessed the condition of the shooting victim they discovered he had no signs of life.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris arrived and pronounced the victim dead at 6:48 pm. The Coroner’s officer identifies the victim as 40-year-old Marshall Lee Norgard, Opelika. The cause of death appears to be related to a gunshot wound according to the Coroner’s office.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Michael Lee Norgard in connection to the shooting. Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department took him into custody shortly after the shooting. He was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on Thursday night on charges of murder. Norgard is being held on bonds totaling $150,000. Investigators believe Norgard is the uncle of the victim.

The body of Marshall Lee Norgard was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. The death of Norgard is still under investigation anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)749-5651 or the secret witness line at (334)745-8686.

Related posts:

  1. Penton shooting results in fatality
  2. Sunday homicide marks 14th of year for Lee County
  3. LaFayette’s James charged in woman’s shooting death
  4. 3 Dead 1 Wounded in separate East Alabama Shooting
slandon
Related Posts
8-2-17 Back to school

Back to School bash Saturday

slandon 0
roland-sledge

Former Assistant DA arrested on theft charges

slandon 0

Compared to others, LaFayette sales tax low

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video