Uncle accused of fatally shooting nephew

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A Lee County man is dead and his uncle was arrested on Thursday night on charges related to the fatal shooting. The arrest followed an incident in rural Lee County that left a 40-year-old man dead and his 54-year-old uncle behind bars.

According to information from the Lee County Coroner’s office deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of Lee Road 156 at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Authorities received a 911 call stating that someone had been shot in that block.

Deputies and members of the East Alabama Medical Center EMS team were dispatched to the rural street near the Salem community. When authorities arrived they discovered a 40-year-old man who had been shot. As rescue personnel assessed the condition of the shooting victim they discovered he had no signs of life.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris arrived and pronounced the victim dead at 6:48 pm. The Coroner’s officer identifies the victim as 40-year-old Marshall Lee Norgard, Opelika. The cause of death appears to be related to a gunshot wound according to the Coroner’s office.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Michael Lee Norgard in connection to the shooting. Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department took him into custody shortly after the shooting. He was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on Thursday night on charges of murder. Norgard is being held on bonds totaling $150,000. Investigators believe Norgard is the uncle of the victim.

The body of Marshall Lee Norgard was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. The death of Norgard is still under investigation anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334)749-5651 or the secret witness line at (334)745-8686.