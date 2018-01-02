Home News Lanett’s Truitt is Back of Year finalist
Lanett’s Truitt is Back of Year finalist
News
Sports
0

Lanett’s Truitt is Back of Year finalist

0
0
1-3-17 AHA Finalist Truitt
now viewing

Lanett’s Truitt is Back of Year finalist

1-3-17 LaFayette High School varsity basketball 02
now playing

Bulldogs split at Georgia tournament

Boston named 2A All-State

JPP Lady Bulldogs ready for season

1-3-17 Chambers Fall Baquet JV Football awards
now playing

Chambers banquet honors JV athletes

Car crash accident on street
now playing

Is More Snow Coming to Alabama on New Year's Eve? Weathermen Say... Maybe

now playing

Chief Federal Judge Rebukes Attorneys For Delay Requests In Houston Flood Case

12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232
now playing

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

New year expected to have chilly start

Head Start students decorated courthouse tree

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

The Alabama High School Association announced  the seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classes and all-encompassing Alabama Independent Schools Association have three finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year

The 48 players are also finalists for the ASWA’s Mr. Football Award as presented by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, also named at the Player of the Year banquet on Jan. 17.

The 48 finalists were chosen by a panel of prep writers from around the state at the ASWA’s all-state football meeting early this month, which will be presented at the ASWA’s annual Player of the Year Luncheon in Montgomery on Jan. 17.

CLASS 2A Back of the Year finalists are:
Payton Anderson, running back, Fyffe.
Jermaine Brown, athlete, St. Luke’s
Terrion Truitt, athlete, 
Lanett

Related posts:

  1. 50 year old worker falls four stories, dies demolishing Lanett Mill
  2. Lanett Panthers roll on
  3. J.H. Bulldogs open with Lanett
  4. JV Bulldogs 6, Lanett 2
slandon
Related Posts
1-3-17 LaFayette High School varsity basketball 02

Bulldogs split at Georgia tournament

slandon 0

Boston named 2A All-State

slandon 0

JPP Lady Bulldogs ready for season

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video