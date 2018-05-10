Rebels defeat Jackson twice to earn state berth
The Chambers
Acad
–
emy Rebels’ baseball
team has experienced an
exciting season. Each
week the Rebels have
defeated a foe that brought
them closer and closer
to the desired prize; an
opportunity to play for the
state championship.
Last
week the Rebels played in
the 3rd
round of the state
playoffs against Jackson
Academy in a best 2 out of
3 series.
The Rebels lost
game one to Jackson by a
score of 9-7 but rallied to
win game two 10-8. Game
three was a 6-2 win for the
Rebels
guaranteeing them
a spot in the state championship finale.
Winning state won’t be
easy though.
The Rebels
will again face Eastwood
who took the area title for
region 1, Area 1 several
weeks ago.
The Rebels
lost to Eastwood each
of the three times they
faced them during the
regular season (2-0, 7-4
and 6-0).
For anyone who
thinks this doesn’t sound
promising for the Rebels;
think again! This isn’t the
same Rebel team from
back in February.
This Rebel team is new and improved.
This Rebel team is hitting the ball, making
minimal errors in the field
and has pitching that can
take them through a full
series. This Rebel team
has a very good chance
of becoming the next 1A
state champion in base
–
ball; a first for the Rebels
since 1999.
The state champion
–
ship game will be held
on Tuesday, May 8th
at
Patterson Field in Mont
–
gomery
.
The first of two
games scheduled for this
day will begin at
10:00 am
cst.
A 3rd
game is sched
–
uled for the following day
“if” needed to determine
a champion.
Rebel fans,
make plans to support the
2018 Rebel team in this
history making series.