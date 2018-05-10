Home Uncategorized Rebels defeat Jackson twice to earn state berth
Uncategorized
0

Rebels defeat Jackson twice to earn state berth

0
0

Rebels defeat Jackson twice to earn state berth

Lanett basketball state champs honored by county commission

Walking trails, campsites have improved at Chambers county lake

Lady Rebels win 1, lose 2 at state tournament

Bulldogs 3rd, 4th at state track meet

Sheriff’s Dept. hires three

Dem candidates hosted at ‘Rock the Block’

Candidates to attend Fredonia forum

Williams catches largest fish

Drug raid nets multiple arrests

No decision on Spates

The Chambers
Acad

emy Rebels’ baseball
team has experienced an
exciting season. Each
week the Rebels have
defeated a foe that brought
them closer and closer
to the desired prize; an
opportunity to play for the
state championship.
Last
week the Rebels played in
the 3rd
round of the state
playoffs against Jackson
Academy in a best 2 out of
3 series.
The Rebels lost
game one to Jackson by a
score of 9-7 but rallied to
win game two 10-8. Game
three was a 6-2 win for the
Rebels
guaranteeing them
a spot in the state championship finale.
Winning state won’t be
easy though.
The Rebels
will again face Eastwood
who took the area title for
region 1, Area 1 several
weeks ago.
The Rebels
lost to Eastwood each
of the three times they
faced them during the
regular season (2-0, 7-4
and 6-0).
For anyone who
thinks this doesn’t sound
promising for the Rebels;
think again! This isn’t the
same Rebel team from
back in February.
This Rebel team is new and improved.
This Rebel team is hitting the ball, making
minimal errors in the field
and has pitching that can
take them through a full
series. This Rebel team
has a very good chance
of becoming the next 1A
state champion in base

ball; a first for the Rebels
since 1999.
The state champion

ship game will be held
on Tuesday, May 8th
at
Patterson Field in Mont

gomery
.
The first of two
games scheduled for this
day will begin at
10:00 am
cst.
A 3rd
game is sched

uled for the following day
“if” needed to determine
a champion.
Rebel fans,
make plans to support the
2018 Rebel team in this
history making series.

Related posts:

  1. Three CA athletes earn All-State honors
  2. Rebels upset Crenshaw; earn playoff berth
  3. Rebels play for state championship Friday – Defeat Abbeville 14-6
  4. LaFayette girls earn first playoff berth in four years
slandon
Related Posts

Walking trails, campsites have improved at Chambers county lake

slandon 0

Williams catches largest fish

slandon 0

No decision on Spates

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video