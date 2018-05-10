Rebels defeat Jackson twice to earn state berth

The Chambers

Acad

–

emy Rebels’ baseball

team has experienced an

exciting season. Each

week the Rebels have

defeated a foe that brought

them closer and closer

to the desired prize; an

opportunity to play for the

state championship.

Last

week the Rebels played in

the 3rd

round of the state

playoffs against Jackson

Academy in a best 2 out of

3 series.

The Rebels lost

game one to Jackson by a

score of 9-7 but rallied to

win game two 10-8. Game

three was a 6-2 win for the

Rebels

guaranteeing them

a spot in the state championship finale.

Winning state won’t be

easy though.

The Rebels

will again face Eastwood

who took the area title for

region 1, Area 1 several

weeks ago.

The Rebels

lost to Eastwood each

of the three times they

faced them during the

regular season (2-0, 7-4

and 6-0).

For anyone who

thinks this doesn’t sound

promising for the Rebels;

think again! This isn’t the

same Rebel team from

back in February.

This Rebel team is new and improved.

This Rebel team is hitting the ball, making

minimal errors in the field

and has pitching that can

take them through a full

series. This Rebel team

has a very good chance

of becoming the next 1A

state champion in base

–

ball; a first for the Rebels

since 1999.

The state champion

–

ship game will be held

on Tuesday, May 8th

at

Patterson Field in Mont

–

gomery

.

The first of two

games scheduled for this

day will begin at

10:00 am

cst.

A 3rd

game is sched

–

uled for the following day

“if” needed to determine

a champion.

Rebel fans,

make plans to support the

2018 Rebel team in this

history making series.