GVACC to host Mayor Moody

The other day I was

talking to one of the over

the hill generation, Monroe

Smith. He noticed my hand

shaking and asked me

how I managed to get all

this gibberish that I spout

on paper. I told him that

I typed it up myself. His

reply was that no males of

my generation learned to

type as it was only females

that were skilled enough to

perform this task.

In thinking about

Monroe’s inquiry, he

was correct as almost no

males in my generation

ever took typing in high

school. However, I am

the exception and there is

long story as to why I was

stupid enough to risk the

embarrassment of being so

uncoordinated in front of a

bunch of very coordinated

females.

When Hassel Newman

and I were in the 11th

grade, we decided to take

typing rather than World

History as we figured that

typing would be a crip

course. But the real reason

was that all of the hot girls

that we knew were taking

typing. Now Hassel was

the football star and a very

talented athlete. How-

ever, the girls in the class

were soon typing 30 plus

words a minute without a

mistake. If you have ever

used a manual typewriter

you know that this really is

not easy. Well, the football

star failed, but due to the

teacher’s decision to not

risk Hassel not graduating

with the rest of the class,

she gave him a passing

grade. I managed to escape

with a C grade. Of course,

the rest of the class called me a Sissy (but for some

reason they did not refer to

Hassel as a Sissy).

Little did I know at the

time that the decision to

learn to type would benefit

me so much. I had no idea

how the embarrassing high

school experience would

be a blessing in disguise.

When I was drafted into

the service in 1950, you

had to take a test to help

the Air Force utilize your

skills. When the Sergeant

learned that I could type,

that put me in a different

category from the rest of

the recruits. Riding by

train, I was given the meal

tickets and was responsible

for overseeing my recruit-

ing class all the way from

Lake City, Florida to San

Antonio, Texas. That was

not an easy task as we

had to lay over in New

Orleans and the recruited

class wanted to get off and

get drunk. After being

processed at Lackland Air

Force Base and six weeks

of basic training, I was im-

mediately assigned to the

base finance office. Other

than the Captain who was

the Finance Officer, I was

the only GI in the office.

That was really a year of

mild enjoyment as most of

the other employees were

civilians. Many of them

were of Hispanic descent

and were wonderful to

work with.

When the squadron was

assigned to Korea, we were

loaded on a troop ship in

Corpus Christi, Texas.

When we entered the

Panama Canal in the early

morning hours, I stood on

the deck in awe up to when

we exited the final lock

into the Pacific Ocean.

While on board, those of us who worked on finance

records were assigned to

Officers Quarters rather

than having to sleep on

beds hanging in the bay of

the troop ship. And while

on assignment in Korea,

the Finance Office was the

only actual building on

the base as the rest were

in tents. After the tour of

duty in Korea was com-

plete, I was assigned to the

Finance Officer in Eglin

Field, Florida.

Upon earning my

Forestry degree from

Auburn and landing a job

with West Virginia Pulp

and Paper Company, I was

assigned to a field office

and was able to type all

of my field reports. Then

when I opened the Forestry

Management Company in

LaFayette, typing was an

asset.

Now when computers

flooded offices around the

globe, I was completely

at home on the keyboard.

Most of the the older

crowd still use the HUNT

AND PECK system.

As you can see, my

stupid decision to learn

typing, where girls embar-

rassed me with their skills

and my buddies called me

a Sissy, became a BLESS-

ING in later life and I am

grateful.