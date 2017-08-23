Home News 18-month-old child swept away by river
18-month-old child swept away by river

18-month-old child swept away by river

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A Saturday trip to a popular Alabama waterway turned tragic for a group of swimmers when waters rose unexpectedly and swept a toddler downstream. The body of that infant was later found with no signs of life.

On Saturday rescue units from the Tallassee Fire Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 229 about 1:45 p.m. When emergency crews arrived, they were advised a group of five swimmers were swimming in the Tallapoosa River and the waters began to rise unexpectedly. The group began to head for the shoreline, but an 18-month-old male slipped back into the waters as those rose.

The toddler was swept away in the river resulting in search operations beginning for the missing swimmer. Rescue crews from the Tallassee Fire Department, Friendship Fire Department, Elmore County Search and Rescue, and The Alabama State Troopers converged on an area of the river near Tallassee. The area has swift moving waters that can quickly fluctuate when Alabama Power releases thousands of gallons of water from the nearby Thurlow Dam.

The body of the 18-month-old male was located and recovered after 11 p.m. Saturday night. According to Tallassee Police they received a call from a witness that had possibly spotted the boy’s body in the water. The Alabama Department of Fish and Game brought a boat and officials were able to recover the body of the child. The identity of the child and family members was not released. The body was turned over to the Elmore County Coroner’s Office after the recovery.

