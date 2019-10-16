Kardoes Rubber Expected to Close by End of Year

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 340 complaints resulting in 29 arrest during the month of September 2019. There were 2 traffic accidents resulting in 0 injuries. Animal control picked up 0.

1-speeding

7-failure to appear or pay

1-disorderly conduct

2-harassment

1-theft of property 4th

1-no proof of insurance

1-resist arrest

1-domestic violence 3rd harassment

1-improper turn

1-burglary 2nd

1-robbery 3rd

1-criminal mischief 1st

1-driver’s license suspended or revoked

1-possession of concealed weapon without a permit

1-possession of marijuana 2nd

1-run red light

1-permitting dogs to run at large

1-domestic violence assault 1st

1-domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

1-possession of brass knuckles

1-domestic violence assault 2nd

1-public intoxication



Officer’s attended the following seminars:

None

September 2018:

Wrecks 6

Injuries 0

Complaints 411

Arrest 43

Animal control 5