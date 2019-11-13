Community Events

Justin Cade Benefield 27, of Columbus, Georgia died Monday November 4,2019 at his residence.



He was born in Opelika, Alabama December 6, 1991, and was a tattoo artist working at the black lotus in Columbus, Georgia.



Memorial services will be held Sunday November 10, 2019 at 3PM (CT) at the Pleasant



Grove Christian Church in Union Hill, Alabama with the Rev. Blain Turner officiating.



Visitation will be held at the church Sunday from 2PM until 3PM (CT) prior to the service.



He is survived by Mother Kim (Tommy) Belcher of Lanett, Al.

Father John Benefield of Milltown, Al. Grandparents Josephine (Lorenza) Benefield Of Milltown, Al. Peggy (Leonard) Thrower of Lanett, Al. Wanda Belcher of Penton, Al. A host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

