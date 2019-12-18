LaFayette Council Hires New Fire Chief

Dianne Sheriff, President of Rotary Club Yvonne Butter from Extended Care and Dori Harmon Rotarian.

Dori Harmon with Bags from Rotary Club.

The City of LaFayette Rotary Club delivered gifts to the elderly residents of LaFayette Extended Care and LaFayette Nursing Home again this year.



The Rotarians hand packed over 200 bags with item’s the residents could use daily. Diane Sheriff President of the Rotary Club along with Dori Harmon delivered the bags to the Extended Care.



Dori Harmon, “It is the little things that matter. Helping with a project like this at Christmas is important to me. Everyone needs to feel special and loved during the holidays.”