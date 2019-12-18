Home News Top Stories
Top Stories
0

0
0

LaFayette Council Hires New Fire Chief

New-fire-chief
now playing

Meet LaFayette's New Chief

79326997_1264606010414655_9000330983559397376_n
now playing

Rain Fails to Dampen Greater Valley Christmas Parade

Quality of Life Closes Door in LaFayette

Church Happenings

Chambley, Ashmore Fail to Qualify for Primary

Serial Sex Offender Up for Parole Hearing

Home Invasion Results in Two People Shot

Police Seek Murder Suspect

Mrs. Ida Mae Stewart

Dianne Sheriff, President of Rotary Club Yvonne Butter from Extended Care and Dori Harmon Rotarian.
Dori Harmon with Bags from Rotary Club.

The City of LaFayette Rotary Club delivered gifts to the elderly residents of LaFayette Extended Care and LaFayette Nursing Home again this year.

The Rotarians hand packed over 200 bags with item’s the residents could use daily. Diane Sheriff President of the Rotary Club along with Dori Harmon delivered the bags to the Extended Care.

Dori Harmon, “It is the little things that matter. Helping with a project like this at Christmas is important to me. Everyone needs to feel special and loved during the holidays.”

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Educators, Parents Attend Open House

The LaFayette Sun 0

National Technical Honor Society Inducts 24

The LaFayette Sun 0

Farm City Winners Announced

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video