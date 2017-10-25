2 dead, 9 shot at Lanett nightclub

By Alton Mitchell

Corespondent

A night of fun and partying took a violent twist at a popular Lanett nightclub early Sunday. As party goers to Club Addiction enjoyed the tunes of music and drinks violence was looming in the air of the small nightclub located just off Highway 50. At some point in the early hours gunfire erupted at the nightclub leaving nine people shot, two of them fatally.

According to a release from Lanett Police Chief Angie Spate, Lanett Police responded to Club Addiction located on 19th Street SW in Lanett in reference to a call of shots fired early Sunday morning. As responding officers arrived on the scene of the small nightclub they discovered an individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency crews transported that victim to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in nearby Valley. The shooting victim was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital.

Police indicate that a second round of shots were being fired in close proximity to the nightclub. Police located a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle near the club. That individual was located by police and transported to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier as well.

As police continued their investigation they learned of more victims arriving at local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. Many of these victims had been transported by private vehicles. In the end police learned a total of nine people had been shot at the nightclub. One died on scene and the second victim passed away on Monday. The identity of the deceased was not yet released by police. The remaining seven victims were treated and released from area hospitals.

Residents in the area were shocked by the violence that erupted at the club. One resident who said his name was Mike was very familiar with the nightclub. He previously owned another nightclub in the same building called Cal’s Place. Mike states that he never saw this level of violence at the club when it was Cal’s Place and only heard of small isolated incidents since the new owners have taken over. He could only think of maybe three incidents in which police had to respond to the nightclub.

Mike also believes that the shooters are not local to Chambers County. “People around here have to worry about the people who come from out of town and bring violence,” explained Mike while stating most likely the shooters were from a neighboring county or community. He is very confident the Lanett investigators will find those responsible for the shooting and bring them to justice.

Lanett investigators continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact (334)664-5254 or CrimeStoppers at (334)756-8200. As of Monday, evening no arrests had yet been reported in the shooting.