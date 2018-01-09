23 die on Alabama roads during holidays

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Nearly two dozen Alabamians lost their lives on roadways across the state over the Christmas and New Years Day holiday period which ended last Monday. Despite the high number of deaths across Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is pleased to announce that the number of deaths was down from the previous year’s period.

The holiday period spanned from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday December 16th, 2017 to midnight on Monday January 1, 2018. During that period a total of 23 individuals died on Alabama roadways in accidents in a total of 18 counties. None of the tragic accidents were reported in Chambers County.

The fatalities in the accidents included sixteen drivers who were killed, four passengers, two pedestrians, and one bicyclist. ALEA reports that in the crashes that claimed lives 20 of the vehicles were equipped with seat belts. Eleven of the victims were not using safety belts when the crashes occurred according to ALEA. During the holiday period Alabama State Troopers saw five days that included no fatalities. Christmas and New Years Day were included in the zero-fatality days.

The fatal accidents this year were recorded in Autauga, Baldwin, Calhoun, Choctaw, Colbert, Coosa, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, DeKalb, Escambia, Geneva, Limestone, Mobile, Russell, St. Clair, Shelby, and Washington Counties.

Alabama State Troopers announce they investigated fewer traffic deaths this year than the same period last year. This year there were 23 fatal accidents compared to 31 during the same period last year. Alabama State Troopers also saw fewer traffic fatalities on state roadways in 2017 than they did in the previous year. ALEA reports that in 2017 there were 598 fatal crashes investigated by state troopers compared to 671 in 2016.

Alabama State Troopers continue to push for driver responsibility and encourage motorist to buckle up, obey speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and to avoid driving distracted, to include using cellular devices when operating a motor vehicle.