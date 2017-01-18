3 children die in Opelika fire

< Several hundred people gathered at the Court House Square over the weekend to offer prayers and support for the Core family, who recently suffered a tragic fire and loss of three children, and to thank Opelika’s fire and police departments.[/caption]strong>By Alton Mitchell

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday evening emergency crews from several departments across the city of Opelika rushed to a home on South Long Street in response to a house fire. The aftermath of that fire would be one that would ravage the Opelika and East Alabama community after the loss of several young children and their surviving siblings fighting for their life.

Officials from the Opelika Fire Department and Opelika Police Department responded to a home located on South Long Street Thursday evening. When crews arrived they found a mobile home engulfed in flames. Emergency officials were notified that there were several small children still located in the home. Moments after their arrival firefighters entered the mobile home in search of the children who were described as being between the ages of 3-11 years of age.

As firefighters located the children they passed them out of a back bedroom window and transported them to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. The heroic efforts for the firefighters fell short as three of the children passed away at the hospital. Two of their siblings survived their injuries and were airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham.

The children who lost their life in the tragic fire are identified as Za’Kyhia Core, 11; Atira Core, 7; and Karmina Core, 5; officials believe their cause of death was related to smoke inhalation. Two of their siblings are still fighting for their lives at Children’s Hospital of Birmingham. Officials have identified the survivors as Keiyonna Core, 9, and Bryson Core, 3. They are both listed in critical condition and on life support as of this past weekend.

The children’s mother received first and second degree burns on her arms when she attempted to enter the burning home to save her children. She has been identified as Felicia Core. The community of Opelika and surrounding communities including LaFayette and Chambers County have offered a massive outpouring of support to the Core family. It has come in form of prayers and even a massive vigil that was held in downtown Opelika on Saturday. That was organized by local residents and had hundreds of residents come out to support the Core family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation anyone who wishes to make a monetary donation to the Core family can do so at any Opelika branch of Auburn Bank. Those donations can be made under the name, “Core Memorial Fund”. The Alabama State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the case. Officials in Opelika have also noted that they will take their time in investigating the case as the investigation is still ongoing.