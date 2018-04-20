$300m aerospace project may come to area

00
The east Alabama and
West Georgia region of
Interstate 85 are a very
closely-knit commu-
nity. When a major event
happens in one county
it can often have ripples
in neighboring counties.
This was seen when the
Kia Plant announced
it would be opening in
nearby West Point. It had
a ripple effect in Cham-
bers County as several
high-end suppliers located
to Chambers County. A
project in nearby Macon
County may soon have
the same impact in Cham-
bers County as a $300
million investment may
be months away from an
announcement.
On Monday evening,
Kim Davis, a Public
Relations Specialist with
Macon County Economic
Development made the
trip to LaFayette to
address the Chambers
County Commission on
the impacts the project
could have on Chambers
County. According to
Davis Italian-based Leon-
ardo has expressed inter-
est in building a training
facility at Moulton Field
in Tuskegee. The same
field where the Tuskegee
Airmen trained during
World War II.
If the United States Air
Force awards Leonardo
the contract to train its
F-35 pilots at the new
Tuskegee facility it would
have significant impacts
on the entire Interstate 85
corridor. The facility will
be used to build the T-100
trainer jet at the facility.
The initial investment
which Davis says will
be around $300 million
will create 750 new jobs
in Tuskegee and Macon
County.
However, there will
be ripple effect the plant
will create in neighbor-
ing communities with
suppliers. Much like the
Kia Plant near West Point
brought international
suppliers to neighbor-
ing communities such
as Chambers County.
According to Davis there
will be an additional
3,000-4,000 jobs cre-
ated initially at supplier
facilities built around the
region. That number can
grow even more as the
company plans to build
350 units initially at the
facility, but Davis says it
is a possibility that num-
ber could grow to nearly
1,000 units.
The training units are
said to carry an estimated
manufacturing cost of
$25 million per unit. The
plant will carry an impact
of more than $303 mil-
lion annually for Macon
County, one of Alabama’s
poorer counties. The
average income in Macon
County is about $4,000
below the states average.
Macon County officials
along with a list of grow-
ing county governments
across Alabama including
Chambers are now await-
ing a decision to see if the
United States Air Force
will award the contract to
Leonardo. That decision
is expected to be an-
nounced by the first part
of July. On Monday, the
Chambers County Com-
mission voted unanimous-
ly to partner with Macon
County to show interest
in bringing Leonardo to
Alabama