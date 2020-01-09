4 Essential Tax Tips For First Time Filers

Becoming an independent adult has plenty of perks, from eating the food you want to staying out late at night. Unfortunately, it also includes all of the things that come with being an adult, like paying bills and filing taxes. Tax forms, in particular, can look convoluted and daunting to the untrained eye. This can make the tax filing process seem very involved for the uninitiated.

The good news is that when you’re armed with the right knowledge, filing taxes does not have to be a complicated process. Follow the essential tips below to keep taxes and tax returns straightforward, simple, and worry-free.

1. Determine If You Need To File Taxes At All

Whether you need to file taxes depends on your level of income and if your parents plan to claim you as a dependent or not. Income is one of the most important elements of tax-filing, as the government brings in about $1.688 trillion in federal income taxes every year. On an individual level, your income needs to be at least $12,000 per year. However, there are some exceptions. If you are working a part-time job, make less than $12,000 in any given year, and still have substantial tax withheld on your paychecks, it is probably in your best interest to file a tax return. Doing so will guarantee you some of that money back, making it worth the time and effort.

Next, are you listed as a dependent on your parents’ taxes? This one is a bit trickier, but not too difficult to navigate if you know what you are doing. First, parents can only claim you as a dependent on their tax return through age 18 unless you tick off certain boxes. Those boxes include being under 24 years old and a full-time student. If that’s the case, your parents are legally allowed to claim you as a dependent as long as they provide over 50% of your financial support. If you and your parents aren’t quite certain if you qualify, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers a downloadable and printable “Worksheet for Determining Support” on their website.

If your parents are able to claim you as their dependent, select the option “I can be claimed on someone else’s return,” send it in, and your work is done! Remember, when parents claim you as a dependent while you are a full-time student, they also receive tax breaks for scholarships, tuition, grants, and any applicable funds from 1098-T forms.

If you fill out any worksheets or tax-related paperwork that includes any sensitive information — such as your social security number, annual income, and employer identification number — and do not send them in, make sure to dispose of them properly. A full 30% of men and women in the U.S. don’t shred documents with this sensitive information before throwing them out. However, skipping this step during the tax-filing process can put your financial security at risk.

2. Gather Necessary Materials

If you cannot be claimed as a dependent or prefer not to be, gather what you need to file your very first tax return. Of course, you will need W-2 forms from your employer. College students also need to look out for 1098-T and 1098-E forms. The first shows all money paid to a college or educational institution, and the latter totals student loan interest paid that year.

In some circumstances, you may need additional documents. For instance, if you donated money to charity in the last year, keep a record of the donation to file with the IRS. If you had to make a major purchase for a job, you can claim that on your taxes as long as you kept receipts. For example, if you do some freelance writing, buying a new laptop could qualify. Just be sure that it is relevant to your job. A freelance writer who purchases one of the original 538 1964 Mark II models from famed car maker Carrol Shelby may have spent a significant amount of money, but it is not connected to their job and therefore would not qualify for their taxes. Another expense you could include on your taxes is moving. If you move frequently, have documents that can provide proof of address handy — things like bills, paychecks, and other mail to your home.

3. See If You Qualify For Extra Money Back

Keep an eye out for credits that give you extra savings. For instance, full-time students can take advantage of two tax breaks: the lifetime learning credit and the American opportunity tax credit (AOTC). To qualify, know that you must file as independent. If your parents claim you as their dependent, they will receive the tax break instead. If you are filing independently, you must deduct grants, scholarships, and monetary awards before filing for the credit. Tuition and related fees, books and supplies, and any other mandatory, education-related expenses may qualify. The AOTC is typically granted to students in their first four years of college only and the lifetime learning credit helps students who owe money on taxes cover these tax expenses.

4. File For Free

In nearly all cases, you can file for free — and you can even reach out for help free of cost, too. The IRS offers free tax filing software for Americans with an annual income below $69,000. The software is available directly on the IRS’s website, along with a downloadable PDF file instructing you how to use it.

If you’re a college student, ask your financial aid office if any Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) representatives will be on campus during tax season to provide in-person counsel or help. It is important to reach out to free tax help programs like VITA if you think you will need it. As a first-time tax filer, you need to learn that as many as 35% of taxpayers overpay the IRS by at least $500 every year. You could probably put that $500 to good use and utilizing professional help is the best way to keep it in your pocket. Work with volunteers or an accountant if you have questions on your tax return.

Is it your first year filing taxes? Remember to relax and do what you can to keep the process simple. Determine whether you need to file taxes in the first place. If you do, start by gathering all necessary documents and materials, learn whether you qualify for important tax credits, and take advantage of free government-provided software to electronically file your tax return.