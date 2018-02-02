44 possible flu deaths in state

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The flu outbreak this season continues to be a deadly one across the United States and Alabama. Over the last week news has been released that two deaths in east Alabama are being investigated as possible flu-related as the deadly illness has claimed nearly four dozen lives across the state by last week.

According to information released from the Alabama Department of Public Health last week the state agency is showing a total of 44 deaths across Alabama are potentially related to the flu. The flu related deaths are designated by potential non-pediatric fatal cases.

The information released ADPH shows that the deaths have been spread across the state, but one of the hardest hit areas of the state was in Northern Alabama. In that part of the state it is suspected that 14 deaths are related to the flu outbreak. In Northeast Alabama there are 10 suspected flu related deaths. Alabama’s largest population center, Birmingham is reporting 8 possible deaths.

The deaths have not missed east Alabama. On last week Lee County officials acknowledged that they were investigating two possible deaths in the County as being related to the flu outbreak. There have been no reported deaths in Chambers County as a result of the flu outbreak this season.

Health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated against the illness as it continues to run rampant through the vast majority of the United States. In addition to the 44 adult deaths there has been at least one pediatric related death reported in Alabama related to the flu-outbreak this year.