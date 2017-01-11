46 arrested on drug charges
During July, August and September of 2016, members of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted several investigations involving the Trafficking, Purchase of Pseudoephedrine, Unlawful Manufacture of controlled substances and the Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine, Marijuana and prescription pills in Chambers County.
The following people were arrested during this time frame as a result of these investigations.
1.Michael Jay Poole, 48 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance
2.Jacob Chase Shaddix, 21 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
3.Amanda Rhein Nelson, 35 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance
4.Stephen Todd Lewis, 44 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Smurf
5.Jerald Paul Bradshaw, 36 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
6.James William Macool, 58 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
7.Amos Hitachei Moody, 40 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
8.Reggie Pearson, 48 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
9.James Ryan Arwood, 34 of Valley – Unlawful possession of controlled substance and Possession Drug Paraphernalia
10.James Anthony Forrester, 46 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Smurf and Possession of drug paraphernalia
11.Jonathan Adams, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd
12.Edwin Dee Dennis Jr, 29 of Lanett – Distribution of a controlled Substance
13.Samuel Dustin Graaf, 30 of Opelika – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
14.Mandie C. Smith, 40 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
15.Javonta Tramel Williams, 22 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
16.Linzie Brooks, 60 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
17.Charles Brian Porterfield, 33 of Carroll Ga – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
18.Jami Samantha Parker, 44 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
19.David Moses Turner, 29 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
20.John Gregory Bonner, 57 of Lafayette – Manufacture of Marijuana
21.Darnell Patten, 22 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a controlled substance and Possession of Marijuana 1st
22.Tabitha Nicole Stewart, 33 of Lafayette – Manufacture of Marijuana, Trafficking in Marijuana, Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Manufacture Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
23.Vintavious Monquez Booker, 30 of Lanett – Bail Jumping 2nd (2 counts)
24.Gina Renee Green, 42 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia
25.Anthony Keith Arrington, 46 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia and Receiving Stolen Property 4th
26.Courtney Marie Duke, 40 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia and Receiving Stolen Property 4th
27.Anthony Olajuwon, 26 of Lanett – Pistol Without a Permit
28.Julius Tawayne Flowers, 40 of LaGrange – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
29.Clinton Hines, 35 LaGrange – drug Paraphernalia
30.Earnest Goetzman, of Richmond Ga – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, possession of Marijuana 2nd and Theft 1st
31.Aaron Evan Rhodes, 29 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
32.Napoleon Delay Truitt, 27 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Drug Paraphernalia
33.Christine Dubuc, 51 of Valley Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
34.Tesia Bailey, 25 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
35.Jordan Richardson, 31 of Lanett – Grand Jury Indictment for Unlawful Distribution of a controlled Substance
36.Michelle Berry, 50 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
37.Jessica Nicholson, 27 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia
38.Annah Elizabeth Johnson, 29 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance(2 counts) and Drug Paraphernalia
39.Brandon Jeremy Luse, 25 of Five Points – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Drug Paraphernalia
40.Keon Calloway, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
41.William Brandon Rodgers, 24 of LaGrange – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
42.Jeffery White, 44 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
43.Fabien Marcello Rodriguez, 43 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication, Receiving Stolen Property 3rd and Drug Paraphernalia
44.Lecuevas Evans Warren, 23 of Smith Station – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
45.Jennifer Wilburn, 37 of Atlanta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance(2 Counts) and Drug Paraphernalia
46.Robert Milton Shaw, 46 of Atlanta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance(2 Counts) and Drug Paraphernalia
Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0914.