46 arrested on drug charges

During July, August and September of 2016, members of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted several investigations involving the Trafficking, Purchase of Pseudoephedrine, Unlawful Manufacture of controlled substances and the Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine, Marijuana and prescription pills in Chambers County.

The following people were arrested during this time frame as a result of these investigations.

1.Michael Jay Poole, 48 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance

2.Jacob Chase Shaddix, 21 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

3.Amanda Rhein Nelson, 35 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance

4.Stephen Todd Lewis, 44 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Smurf

5.Jerald Paul Bradshaw, 36 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

6.James William Macool, 58 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

7.Amos Hitachei Moody, 40 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

8.Reggie Pearson, 48 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9.James Ryan Arwood, 34 of Valley – Unlawful possession of controlled substance and Possession Drug Paraphernalia

10.James Anthony Forrester, 46 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Smurf and Possession of drug paraphernalia

11.Jonathan Adams, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

12.Edwin Dee Dennis Jr, 29 of Lanett – Distribution of a controlled Substance

13.Samuel Dustin Graaf, 30 of Opelika – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

14.Mandie C. Smith, 40 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

15.Javonta Tramel Williams, 22 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

16.Linzie Brooks, 60 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

17.Charles Brian Porterfield, 33 of Carroll Ga – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

18.Jami Samantha Parker, 44 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

19.David Moses Turner, 29 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

20.John Gregory Bonner, 57 of Lafayette – Manufacture of Marijuana

21.Darnell Patten, 22 of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a controlled substance and Possession of Marijuana 1st

22.Tabitha Nicole Stewart, 33 of Lafayette – Manufacture of Marijuana, Trafficking in Marijuana, Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Manufacture Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

23.Vintavious Monquez Booker, 30 of Lanett – Bail Jumping 2nd (2 counts)

24.Gina Renee Green, 42 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia

25.Anthony Keith Arrington, 46 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia and Receiving Stolen Property 4th

26.Courtney Marie Duke, 40 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia and Receiving Stolen Property 4th

27.Anthony Olajuwon, 26 of Lanett – Pistol Without a Permit

28.Julius Tawayne Flowers, 40 of LaGrange – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

29.Clinton Hines, 35 LaGrange – drug Paraphernalia

30.Earnest Goetzman, of Richmond Ga – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, possession of Marijuana 2nd and Theft 1st

31.Aaron Evan Rhodes, 29 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

32.Napoleon Delay Truitt, 27 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Drug Paraphernalia

33.Christine Dubuc, 51 of Valley Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

34.Tesia Bailey, 25 of Valley – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

35.Jordan Richardson, 31 of Lanett – Grand Jury Indictment for Unlawful Distribution of a controlled Substance

36.Michelle Berry, 50 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

37.Jessica Nicholson, 27 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia

38.Annah Elizabeth Johnson, 29 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance(2 counts) and Drug Paraphernalia

39.Brandon Jeremy Luse, 25 of Five Points – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Drug Paraphernalia

40.Keon Calloway, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

41.William Brandon Rodgers, 24 of LaGrange – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

42.Jeffery White, 44 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

43.Fabien Marcello Rodriguez, 43 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication, Receiving Stolen Property 3rd and Drug Paraphernalia

44.Lecuevas Evans Warren, 23 of Smith Station – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

45.Jennifer Wilburn, 37 of Atlanta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance(2 Counts) and Drug Paraphernalia

46.Robert Milton Shaw, 46 of Atlanta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance(2 Counts) and Drug Paraphernalia

Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0914.