5 Insights Your Teeth Can Reveal About Your Overall Health

Your dental health and overall health are closely connected. If something is wrong with your dental health, it could mean something else is wrong in your body.

So, what exactly can your teeth and gum health tell you about your overall health? Turns out, it can tell you a lot more than you may think.

You May Have Poor Eating Habits

If you have poor dental health, you could also have poor eating habits. There are certain foods that stick to your teeth and cause bacteria to build up. This bacteria produces acid, which breaks down your tooth’s enamel and can cause gum disease. These problematically sticky foods include candy, soda, crackers, cake, and dried fruit. If you frequently eat these foods, your dental health may suffer. If you’re trying to improve your dental health, avoid eating sugary or fermented carbohydrates.

If you can’t cut these items out of your diet, be sure to schedule regular checkups with your dentist. Patients should get their teeth cleaned and examined every six months. Your dentist will be able to monitor your dental health closely and address any of your concerns during these appointments.

You May Have Diabetes

Research shows that there could be a relationship between gum disease, such as periodontitis, and diabetes. Gum inflammation can cause the body to not regulate its blood sugar properly, which can contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes. If you have gum disease and your enamel is starting to erode, you could be at risk for a disease that impacts your overall health.

If you notice any symptoms of periodontitis or tooth decay, visit your dentist as soon as possible. Diabetes isn’t the only result of tooth decay. If you ignore the signs of poor dental health, you could end up losing teeth and needing implants. About 3 million people have dental implants and that number is growing by 500,000 a year.

You May Be At Risk For Heart Disease

If you have poor dental health, you could also be at risk for heart disease. The bacteria in your gums and between your teeth could make its way to your heart and create dangerous build-up in your arteries. Make sure you regularly visit your dentist to check on your gums and teeth. They could give you a lot of insight into what’s happening in your heart, too.

You May Have An Eating Disorder

The state of your dental health could reveal if you have an eating disorder. If you aren’t getting the right nutrients, your gums will soften and bleed easily. You could also suffer from a serious case of dry mouth.

If someone is bulimic and constantly throwing up, the stomach acid from vomit can erode tooth enamel. This could cause teeth to become discolored, weakened, and could even cause them to change shape. If an eating disorder is causing someone’s teeth to shift, they could look into Invisalign for help straightening their teeth. Invisalign aligners are typically worn for about two weeks, after which a new aligner is introduced and the process continues.

You May Be Abusing Drugs Or Alcohol

According to the Oral Health Foundation, frequently using drugs and drinking alcohol can lead to poor dental health. Certain drugs can cause you to crave sugary items, which stick to your teeth and can cause tooth decay. Other drugs can cause severe dry mouth and tooth grinding.

Drinking alcohol frequently can also lead to poor dental health. Some alcoholic drinks are incredibly acidic, which means they can break down tooth enamel over time. Certain liquors can also cause dry mouth. If you drink your liquor with sugary mixers, you’re increasing your chances of tooth decay.

Smoking can lead to serious dental health issues as well. About 90% of people who suffer from periodontitis have been known to smoke. Smoking irritates the gums and can lead to severe dental infections.

It’s important to keep up with your dental health, especially since it impacts your overall health. The better you take care of your mouth, the better your overall health could be. Remember to always visit your dentist for checkups and follow up with your doctor if you have any health concerns.