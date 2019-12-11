5 Represent CA At District Spelling Bee

CA Media Specialists Mrs. Merit Sims recently carried the school’s grade level spelling bee winners to the AISA’s District VI competition at Edgewood Academy in Elmore County. CA’s students were excited to participate in the spelling bee portion of the AISA’s educational competitions focused on promoting excellence in academics.



Representing CA from right to left were Meleah Tigner (6th grade), Levi Hill (8th grade), Eben Sasser (4th grade), Luke Tarver (7th grade), and Colton Fuller (5th grade). Each of the CA grade level winners were presented with awards for their accomplishments at the AISA’s district competition. Although, none of the CA representatives advanced to the Spelling Bee Finals at the AISA’s State level, the students are hopeful they can learn from the experience to advance next year. The AISA’s Spelling Bee is a statewide competition for students in grades 4-8 enrolled in independent schools throughout Alabama.