50 year old worker falls four stories, dies demolishing Lanett Mill

By Alton Mitchell

A 50-year-old Alabama man lost his life at a Chambers County demolition site on Valentine’s Day. Investigators are still searching for clues in to what led to a worker falling four stories to the ground at the massive demolition site.

Crews have been working on a demolition project at the massive 750,000 square foot Lanett Mill on South Gilmer Avenue in Lanett. The West Point Stevens Lanett Mill closed its doors in November of 2006 resulting in nearly 370 people being laid off as a result. Crews have been working to clear the shell of the building that still remains in place in hopes of attracting new retail and residential development to the area.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday Lanett EMS and Police responded to the demolition site in result of a call of a worker injured. When emergency officials arrived they discovered 50-year-old Cirilo Banuelos Reyes of Alexander City suffering from injuries from a fall. Reyes was transported to Lanier Hospital in neighboring Valley where he died of his injuries.

Reyes was working on the fourth floor of the Dye Works building when a floor under him gave way resulting in the man falling though the lower floors below to his death. He was the only person injured in the Tuesday accident.

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy issued a statement expressing his condolences and those of the city of Lanett and its employees for the accident that claimed the life of Reyes. The statement also notes that the accident is still under investigation by the Lanett Police Department and representatives from OSHA.