$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

By Alton Mitchell

Corespondent

Investigators in the city of LaFayette are continuing to search for the man responsible for an armed robbery nearly two months ago at a popular LaFayette retailer. Police are now upping the ante in a quest to find the person responsible for the bold armed robbery.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General store located at 17409 U.S. Highway 431 at 8:55 p.m. on October 29th. During that period an armed gunman entered the building brandishing a weapon at a clerk and demanded cash. According to LaFayette Police the gunman entered the building and took an undisclosed amount of cash and was gone within a matter of seconds.

Police have provided a description of their suspect. Police describe the suspect as a black male, standing between 6’ to 6’1” tall. Officers say he has a slim build and was wearing a grey pullover, jeans, and a ski mask during the hold up. Investigators believe the suspect is someone familiar to the LaFayette community.

According to LaFayette Police Chief Ben Hill a reward of $500 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the armed robbery. Anyone with information about the suspect identity is asked to contact Lt. Trice at (334)864-2214 or Sgt. Brock at (334)864-2200.