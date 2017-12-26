Home News $500 reward offered for Dollar General thief
News
Sports
0

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

0
0

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

now playing

Chief Federal Judge Rebukes Attorneys For Delay Requests In Houston Flood Case

12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232
now playing

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

New year expected to have chilly start

Head Start students decorated courthouse tree

Troup police offer $1k reward for suspects

Chambers unemployment crawls upward in Nov.

SUSCC students participate in tech challenge

200 jobs to be created by food plant

12-27-17 Lafayette High Grads
now playing

Two graduate early from LHS

12-27-17 Humor by Bill Frazer 03
now playing

Humor - Safety Considerations For The New Year

By Alton Mitchell
Corespondent

Investigators in the city of LaFayette are continuing to search for the man responsible for an armed robbery nearly two months ago at a popular LaFayette retailer. Police are now upping the ante in a quest to find the person responsible for the bold armed robbery.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General store located at 17409 U.S. Highway 431 at 8:55 p.m. on October 29th. During that period an armed gunman entered the building brandishing a weapon at a clerk and demanded cash. According to LaFayette Police the gunman entered the building and took an undisclosed amount of cash and was gone within a matter of seconds.

Police have provided a description of their suspect. Police describe the suspect as a black male, standing between 6’ to 6’1” tall. Officers say he has a slim build and was wearing a grey pullover, jeans, and a ski mask during the hold up. Investigators believe the suspect is someone familiar to the LaFayette community.

According to LaFayette Police Chief Ben Hill a reward of $500 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the armed robbery. Anyone with information about the suspect identity is asked to contact Lt. Trice at (334)864-2214 or Sgt. Brock at (334)864-2200.

Related posts:

  1. Troup police offer $1k reward for suspects
  2. LaFayette police continue to search for Dollar General thief
  3. Reward offered for stolen wheels
  4. Women’s self-defense course being offered
slandon
Related Posts
12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

slandon 0

New year expected to have chilly start

slandon 0

Head Start students decorated courthouse tree

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video