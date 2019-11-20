Home News School 5th Graders Compete in KIA Competition
5th Graders Compete in KIA Competition

5th Graders Compete in KIA Competition

Fifth-grade students from LaFayette Lanier Elementary School, shown in the attached photo, were among hundreds of participants from school districts across Alabama and Georgia that participated in Thursday’s KIA Jet Toy competition in Atlanta. Their entry was a smooth-running, balloon-powered vehicle that performed well against models created by their peers.

“I am so incredibly proud of our fifth graders,” said science teacher Julie Clark. “They have worked so hard the past few weeks preparing for this competition. They have impressed me with their teamwork, dedication, and creativity. I’m so thankful for each of them, and honored to be their teacher.”

The competition was part of the AWIM (A World In Motion) program created by Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia to showcase the knowledge acquired by students through the STEM curriculums at their local schools.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to prepare a workforce for the future by engaging (students) in hands-on activities, learning how to problem solve,” said Stuart Countess, Chief Administrative Officer and Vice President with KMMG. “We as a company see that as one of the most beneficial ways to energize what could be people who work in our plant 10-20 years from now.”

Since the introduction of AWIM and other technology initiatives supported by KIA, math and science grades have improved in participating school districts.

The LaFayette Sun
