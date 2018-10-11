700 attend Chambers County expo

The Chambers County

Outdoor Expo was held

on Saturday October 6,

2018 at LaFayette Heights

Baptist Church. The event

started at 9 am cst and the

attendee rate was approxi-

mately 700 people this

year.

They had around ten

cook teams which served

up things like deer burg-

ers, turtle stew , deer chili,

fried crappie, and rattle-

snake.

There were also twenty

five vendors available,

who brought out all kinds

of out door entertain-

ment. There were multiple

door prizes given away

throughout the event. Mr.

Randy Talley won the

Grand Prize Shot Gun.

Six other churches from

the community partici-

pated in the expo and the

guest speaker was Mr.

Scott Dawson. The food,

music, prizes, and fel-

lowship were all free for

people attending.