80 dogs, cats found malnourished in trailer

Investigators say a grisly injury to a woman›s foot led to the discovery of a horrific case of animal hoarding.

The future is was not good for nearly 80 cats and dogs, rescued from a trailer along Chambers County Road 105. Many were malnourished, extremely ill and not used to human contact. A few of the dogs were adopted but most of the dogs and all of the cats were euthanized.

Investigators say what led them to an elderly couple›s trailer is as alarming as their living conditions.

«About eight days ago, the lady who lived here was admitted to East Alabama Medical Center, and she had some injuries to her feet. Apparently, one of the cats had chewed her toes off and had eaten part of her foot.  She is a paraplegic, so she didn›t feel or know what the cat was doing,» explained Teddy Morris to WRBL, an investigator with the Chambers County Sheriff›s Office.

DHR was called because of the woman›s injury, leading investigators to the elderly couple›s trailer along County Road 105. The animals were discovered living in cages or tied up in their waste with little food or water. The smell coming from the property was overwhelming.

Investigators say it›s too early to tell if charges will be filed. At this point, they don›t think the elderly couple realized how dire their situation was. The case is ongoing.

