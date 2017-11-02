As I was shaving this morning, I noticed that the water in the sink swirled in a circle as it ran down the drain. I have read what the scientist had to say about this phenomena, but why doesn’t it swirl when it runs down the street after a heavy rain? Has this got anything to do with whirl pools?

It made me realize that I am a dummy. It is important to know things like this as before you die you might be a guest on “Wheel Of Fortune” show and win a lot of money. I am sure that you remember this popular quiz show. Also, you if do not know all of this trivia printed below, as Jeff Foxworthy says, “You Might Be A Redneck”.

When I refer to a “Bunch Of Dummies”, I am referring to all who read this weekly column. I mean all 10 of them. On second thought if the West Point readers are included, Al Hammer, Jim Frank and Dimwit Fitts, that would make thirteen dummies.

Try to reply to the trivia without looking up the answer. The trivia question about the dial, the first thing that I did was pick up the phone and look for the answer.

Does water draining out of a basin swirl clockwise or counter clockwise?

How many sides are there on a stop sign?

Of the 12 buttons on a touch phone dial, which 2 symbols show no alphabetical letters?

On the United States flag, is the top stripe red or white?

Does a book have the even numbered pages on the right of left?

On which side of Venetian blinds is the cord that adjusts the opening of the slats?

Does a Merry-Go-Round turn clockwise or counter clockwise?

On a woman’s blouse, which side are the buttons located, left or right?

How many curves in a paper clip?

Facing a fan, which way do the blades turn, clockwise or counter clockwise?

In what hand is the torch held by the Stature Of Liberty? For extra credit, what is in her other hand and what adorns her head? Gotcha there, didn’t I?

When walking, does a person’s left hand swing forward with the left leg?

Who is missing out of this group of 7 (definitely an old age question), Sleepy, Happy, Sneezy, Grumpy, Dopey, Doc?

On a traffic light, is the green light on the top or the bottom? (That one is too easy-everybody knows that the red light is on the bottom-maybe)

How many sides on a standard pencil? 4, 5 or 6?

The answers are:

There are a lot of scientific theories reference this question. The egg heads says that it is related to the speed of the rotation of the earth called the Coriolis effect. Some say it directly related to gravity or whether one is in the northern or southern hemisphere. Other nerds say the design of the sink determines the direction of flow. In my house, I do not care what the intellectuals say, the water swirls clockwise.

The stop sign is octagonal which means it has 8 sides. I went out into the street and counted them.

The numeral 1 and 0 on the dial phone does not have an alphabetical symbol.

On the United States flag, the top stripe is red.

The pages on the right when the book is opened are always an even number. Watch and see if some wise guy like Mike Wilcox comes up with an exception.

The cord that adjusts the opening of the slats is always on the left. I just looked.

Last Christmas down in the Valley the Merry-Go-Round was going clockwise.

The buttons for a woman’s blouse is always on the left side. I lived for a number of years with 5 women-so I know about those things.

There are 3 curves in a paper clip. So what?

If one is facing the fan, the blades are rotating clockwise. What if you standing behind the fan?

The Torch Of Liberty is in the Lady’s extended right arm, the left hand holds the Declaration Of Independence and the head is crowned with 7 spikes.

When walking, the hand swings in an opposite direction of the leg movement. I think!

Who is missing out of the seven dwarfs – it is Bashful.

The green light is always on the bottom. At least it was this morning.

All of my freebie pencils are round? I looked and found one 40’s model and it had 6 sides.

Let’s grade your response.

15 Correct – You cheated just as I did!

12 – 14 Correct – Probably a “Bold Face Liar”

9 – 11 An Educated Dummy

6 – 10 You Are A Conventional Dummy

Below 6 – You can probably are James Walter Allen or qualify as a University Of Alabama Fan