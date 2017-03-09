Home Columns A feast worth fighting for
Columns
0

A feast worth fighting for

0
0

A feast worth fighting for

A1 Panthers
now playing

Panthers are state champions

A1 Foreman
now playing

Miss, Mr. LaFayette High crowned

Craig brothers named Chambers County lake managers

Recreation committee organized, set to address concerns

SU Foundation Board adds three

Interesting local and international scenes Interesting local and international scenes

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - I’m done with credit cards

What happened to Amelia Earhart?

Round our Town

CCSD to offer safety course

Jody Fuller
By Jody Fuller

Last week, I drove down to Orange Beach to give the closing keynote at a social workers conference. I had to use my lady’s car, because my brake pads on my 4Runner are pretty much nonexistent. I could’ve cut a hole in the floorboard and used my Flintstone brakes but found it easier just to use her car.

I miss having a car. It was so nice driving a vehicle with excellent gas mileage. The 4Runner goes through gas like I go through bags of shredded cheese.

The drive down to the coast was great. The only issue was when some idiot in a truck felt the need to cut me off. I sped back up and gave him the evil eye as I passed him. I felt pretty tough until I looked in my rearview mirror and noticed the monogram on the window. It’s hard to be a tough guy with a teal monogram plastered on the back window. Be that as it may, I sure liked driving her car.
When I got to the hotel, I couldn’t find a parking spot. The lot was literally filled up, so I had no choice but to use valet parking. The last time I used valet parking, someone stole my laptop from my trunk, but that was a little over three years ago in New Orleans. Before I handed the young man my keys, I put my laptop in the trunk right next to the pink Yeti cooler.

My Keynote went extremely well. In fact, I don’t mind saying it’s one of the best experiences I’ve had with respect to my public speaking. I received more positive feedback from that group than I have from any other in quite some time. I appreciated and continue to appreciate what they do as social workers, and they apparently appreciated my story, as well.

On the way back, I decided to pick up some fresh seafood to take home. I stopped at a place that I’d never seen before, and I’m so glad I did. It was such a pleasant experience with a few humorous jabs thrown in with the shrimp, crawfish, and oysters.

The jabs came at the expense of that pink Yeti cooler. They gave me a hard time about it; however it didn’t faze me one bit. I stood my ground and told them they hadn’t seen nothing, yet. “Just waiting until you see my teal monogram,” I said.

When I got home, we had a feast. The crawfish had already been cooked and seasoned, so we simply had to steam them before pinching the tails and sucking the heads. They were ridiculously delicious. If you’ve never tried crawfish, you’re missing out. I developed a fondness for them while living in Louisiana.

While I eat raw oysters often, I’d never shucked them but figured I needed to check that block on my list of new things to try. I didn’t have an oyster glove or oyster knife, so I adapted and overcame and used my own gear – a leather glove and a short flathead screwdriver.

Most of them opened with minimal effort on my part, but some of them were quite challenging. In fact, I cussed at a couple of them. The funny thing is that the ones which were most challenging to crack open were the tastiest and most aesthetically pleasing to the eye – well, as aesthetically pleasing as a raw oyster can be.

Some things are hard to crack, but you never give up. If it’s something you want bad enough, grab your gear, fight for it, and make it happen, especially whenfe it involves pink coolers and monograms.

Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com.

Related posts:

  1. Jody Fuller learned an important lesson when, at 19 years of age, he was handed a harsher-than-expected sentence after he was arrested for underage drinking. Now a military veteran, inspirational speaker, stand-up comedian and columnist for publications including The LaFayette Sun, Fuller shares the lesson in “Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Power of Gratitude” book, released last week. It’s the sixth story by the Opelika resident to be published in the “Chicken Soup” series, and is one of two that will be featured on national TV. “ My first one was about three years ago,” Fuller said. “They get about 2,500 submissions and then they narrow it down to 101.” Fuller’s latest story, titled “Tough Love,” talks about a time in his life when a judge gave him a punishment that helped him change his ways. “ I got arrested for underage drinking when I was 19 years old, and the judge could have just slapped me on the wrist, but he gave me and my buddies a little bit more than I had known him giving people in the past,” Fuller said. “It was a good message to me that I need to do something. I had been to college one quarter, and it didn’t work out too well, and then that pointed me in the direction that this is not where I need to be right now and I need to mature and grow. And I’ve got to give some credit to the fact that he was pretty tough on me that day, so I am grateful for it.” Fuller, who is writing a book of his own, said his was one of two stories chosen to be featured on the TV show “Inside Edition” in the coming weeks. The book can be found online and in bookstores.
  2. Five Bills Worth Celebrating Over
  3. Chambers S.O. has new crime fighting equipment
  4. Hunting the Good Stuff
slandon
Related Posts
Wilcox Mike 2

Mike’s Musings – I’m done with credit cards

slandon 0

What happened to Amelia Earhart?

slandon 0

Round our Town

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video