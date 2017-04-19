A lesson in preparedness

By Paul Richardson

As a result of last year’s presidential election, fundamental issues broiling behind the scenes will no doubt prove powerlessness for the POTUS (President of the United States). This may prevent positive developments for the people of this nation and of the world.

The deep state machinery that controls our national destiny is much more powerful than the titular figurehead of the republic, which is why electoral debates will not address the fundamental issues driving us deeper into chaos, for the candidates are just as trapped as we are.

The wheels are already in motion for major hits to national and global stability before the election. Prudence and common sense should compel you to prepare for what is unfolding behind the scenes of the election distraction and the transfer of power.

In the last couple of years America has seen a drastic increase in civil unrest, protests, rioting and lawlessness. At present most of this is centered around the crimes of an increasingly dangerous form of policing. Yet as each new protest evolves into a riot, the populous is fueled by controlling interests (such as George Soros) which means that violence will become more commonplace.

Preparation for civil unrest begins with the recognition that anything can happen anywhere at anytime, and we must abandon the tendency to carry on as if this life was business as usual. Just look at the number of protests and riots in the streets the next day after the election as an example. And do not fail to include all the overseas attacks.

Self defense is still a right in America, but it does no good unless you seek out basic skills, tools, and situational awareness to protect yourself from violence. Defending life and property is already very real.

The electoral candidates speak of the economy in only the most artificial and superficial terms, yet the reality remains that we are frighteningly beholden to international bankers who manipulate global currencies to enrich themselves and enslave us in debt. A crisis has been brewing for decades, and after the 2008 shock the Federal Reserve and U.S. government have been steady at the helm pumping tax dollars into criminal banks, inflating the currency with quantitative easing and gutting the economy.

At the end of 2016, we are now again on the brink of another banking crisis, and many financial reporters and pundits are giving strong warnings that another big shock is coming soon.

Preparedness for economic calamity is a serious challenge for most middle class workers and families who are in tremendous debt and have very little liquidity.

However as the crisis will no doubt involve the collapse of banks and investment institutions, basic preparedness can be as simple as having cash on hand, ideas for alternate income streams, and buffer supplies of essentials such as healthy storable food, gardens, bottled water, medicines, energy, and first aid.

By far the most under-reported and mis-represented crisis looming in our world at present is the dangerously real possibility that the situation in the Middle East, especially Syria, will escalate into an outright declaration of war between the U.S. and Russia. The U.S. government appears to be making this inevitable.

If world war were to break out, the American population would have to decide if this is a cause worth fighting and dying for, and respond accordingly. Preparedness for something of this magnitude is as much spiritual as it is physical because not only would this send the economy into a tailspin and invite even greater civil unrest, we the people will be directed to turn our lives over to the establishment in pursuit of their geo-political aims.

Bottom line is, the Boy Scouts have been right all along, BE PREPARED.

(Opinions and views expressed in this article may not necessarily be shared or endorsed by this publication.)