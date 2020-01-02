A Look Back at News that Shaped 2019

By Jody Stewart

2019: The Year in Review

With another decade almost upon us, it’s time to take a look back at the stories that made the front page of the Sun in 2019.

January:

9th-

Computer glitch causes county employees to go without pay.

Valley named one of nation’s best cities.

Valley man charged with murdering man who’s vehicle is stuck in his yard.

GVAAC director abruptly leaves post.

Chamber County Jail improvements set to start.



16th-

Hundreds pack courthouse to see elected officials sworn in which included a new Probate Judge Paul Story, Circuit Court Administrator Lisa Burdette, District Judge Calvin Milford were sworn in by retiring Judge Tom Young. Isaac Whorton was sworn in for his first term as Circuit Judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit. Also sworn in was Jeff Jones as Coroner and Sid Lockhart for his 7th term as Chambers County Sheriff, which was a historical moment, making Lockhart the longest sitting Sheriff in Chambers County.



23rd-

After 34 years on the run David Anthony Pike who was accused of a murder in Chambers County in 1985 is found in Puerto Rico.

A Teacher in Valley is arrested in a drug bust.

Chris Busby resigns from the Chambers County School Board.

Bulldogs score a big win in basketball over Lanett



30th-

Council demands property owners to clean up their act. The City of LaFayette works on ways to improve the image of the city and demands owners clean up rundown and dilapidated property.

February:

1st –

David Ennis, Charlotte Blasingame and Shannon Hunter run in a special election to fill the empty seat on the city council.

Renovations begin on the future city hall. Demo and debris removal seen on the streets.



6th-

Security beefed up after threats at LHS as LaFayette Police Dept looks into where threats came from.

Man arrested for shooting hunting dogs creates a lot of talk in Ridge Grove Community.



13th-

Community surprised when long time grocery store owner Al Parker sells store to Renfroe Family.

LaFayette High School Grad Candace Lyons appointed to BOE seat to fill

Busby spot.

5 properties demoed and burned around LaFayette as part of clean-up efforts.

20th-

Mike Hand former editor and owner of the LaFayette Sun passes away and city mourns its loss.

Blasingame and Ennis in runoff for vacant council seat. City set to vote in 7 days.

Mattie Trammell celebrates 102nd birthday with family friends and Mayor Moody.

Auburn Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty at an apartment complex near Auburn University.

Charter Bank in Valley is bought by CenterState Bank.

27th-

Renfroe family announces plans for big improvements to the LaFayette grocery store.

Chris Langley elected as state cattlemen’s president.

The Chambers County Drug task force arrest two in LaFayette and four in Valley and apprehend guns, crack cocaine, meth and drug paraphernalia.

LaFayette Bulldogs end basketball season as regional finalists and Chambers Academy as 1A AISA State Runner Up.



March:

6th-

Beauregard community is devastated by EF4 tornado and all of East Al sets up to help. Chambers County Schools collect supplies for tornado victims.

Numbers are shared from tornado- 23 dead and 60 injured.



13th-

President Trump and first Lady Melania Trump visit Beauregard and spend one on one time with families who lost loved ones.

A fire at Allen Scrapyard sends a plume of smoke, which can be seen, from town.

Bulldogs bat a shutout twice against Horseshoe Bend.



20th-

Blasingame wins election for City Council seat.

The Mt. Zion Baptist Church walked thru LaFayette for St Jude.

Students from the Chambers County Tech School receive top honors in a national competition.

Boy Rebels defeat Springwood and shut down EMCA in baseball.



27th-

Eighty special Olympians come together to compete in Valley at the Valley Community Center.

EAMC receives Women’s Choice Award by being named one of Americas Best Hospitals for Orthopedics. EAMC was in the top 10 percent of the 4797 US Hospitals offering orthopedics.

10th grader Vakiya Story wins Gold in FCCLA and moves on to a national competition in California in June.

Chambers man awarded $45 million by a Fulton County jury.

April:

3rd-

Special needs rodeo is sponsored by Chambers County Sheriff Department and many attend.

Auburn beats Kentucky and makes its first trip to the Final Four.

A 37 year old woman is the 1st of many drownings in 2019 in Alabama when her kayak goes over a head dam on the Chattahoochee River.

CCAT students (Chambers County Accelerated and Talented Students) get to visit Jekyll Island to get the opportunity to appreciate the environment and connect with coastal ecosystem.



10th-

Historical marker is erected to signify the Essie J Handy Cemetery as a historical site in LaFayette.

Sheriff Rodeo is a smashing success with large crowds coming out.

Construction workers who arrived at a lot to work find body of a 26 year old in Lanett.

Chambers Academy names Jordan Gillespie and Gracie Thornton as Prom King and Queen.

School consolidation forums set up around the county for citizens to voice their opinions.

Hundreds enjoy LaFayette Day with all of the cars, music, and crafts.



17th

A Chambers County deputy is injured on duty after pulling over a car in which drugs were found when suspect tried to drive off the deputy’s arm became trapped in the car door.

High winds hit county and uproot large trees all over.

LaFayette High School announces Daylan Wright and Me’Kevion Shealey as their prom king and Queen.

CA names Tate Reese Valedictorian and Mikayla Marin as Salutatorian.



24th-

Alabama hit with strong storms again. Falling trees damage some LaFayette residents’ homes.

New Horizon Theater presents Addams Family and receives rave reviews.

CA Lady Rebels beat Springwood 4-0 in softball

Bulldog track finishes 4th, 6th, at invite.

May:

1st-

School Consolidation forums have brought big concerns by citizens. Concerns including location, time differences and cost.

City of Lanett, CCDA announce the purchase of the Lanett Mill Site.

Circle K in Valley is held up at gunpoint.

LHS announces Daylan Wright as Miss LHS and Markevious Tolbert as Mr. LHS.

Measles outbreak reaches Alabama.



8th-

City of LaFayette goes dark after transformers blows leaving jurors standing around courthouse and businesses shut down for hours.

Log a Load raises thousands for CHIPS Children’s Hospital Intervention Services.

Hargett wins the Amazing Shake.

Drug task force arrests 23 on drug related charges.



22nd-

Another Auburn officer is killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic abuse call.

Blake Carter becomes one of Chambers County’s newest deputies and also follows his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps as a law enforcement officer.

Jack’s Diesel and Auto Service changes hands. Jack and Barbara Craft sell their business to Ryan Thorn.



29th-

Many gathered as a wreath was placed on the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the courthouse.

LHS graduates 51 students who received offers of scholarships totaling over 4 million dollars. MeKevion Shealey graduates number one in his class.

Stunned Auburn fans get news that Rod Bramblett and his wife have been killed in a car accident.

Two fishermen drown over the weekend. One on West Point Lake and the other on the Chatt. River.

Chambers Academy graduates 20 students on Tolbert Field.

June:

5th-

Commissioners get pep talk from Mayor in regards to New City Park.

The Chambers County Volunteer Fire Expo was a hit.

56 locals make a trip together to visit the ARK in KY.

CCDA announces that Lanett has big plans for the old mill site.

Phillip Hancock did a fifty-mile hike carrying 50lbs in honor of fallen officers.



12th

City demands six nuisance properties be cleaned up.

Dr. Busby’s dental practice changes hands and becomes Opelika-Auburn Dental.

Hallmark Channel comes to Alabama and teams up with others to rebuild homes for March 6th tornado victims.



19th

Second phase of City Park nears completion, which includes tables, grills, and swings.

LaFayette PD looking for suspect in the burglary of LaFayette’s Circle K.

12 attend the Sheriff’s Cadet Academy and CA and LHS send cheerleaders off to camp.



26th-

Carrie Royster named GVACC executive director.

Stray dogs do 4k in damage to citizen’s car trying to get to kittens.

Storms hit Chambers County again. This time lightning hits several homes. TREC reports wide power outages.

July:

3rd-

LaFayette cemetery group reorganizes to become a 501c (3) corp. so that donations can be tax deducible.

LaFayette Police hold youth academy at JPP middle school.

CA mourns loss of long time teacher Mrs. Richardson.



10th-

Another deadly weekend for Alabama boaters. 12 boating accidents in the state left 6 dead.

Renovations take place in county schools.

Residents question new humane society board over past mishaps.



24th-

A Valley tax preparer accused of stealing over $110k in refunds from clients.

Valley 9 and 10-year-old baseball team wins state title.

City Council claims two more properties as nuisance.

Chambers Academy designated as a Blue Ribbon School.



31st-

A Valley man fires shotgun multiple times at family of four after an argument.

Valley All-Star team is one victory away from national title

City recognizes Day of Prayer for the 18th year.

County chooses new company to pick up trash- American Waste

TREC holds its 80th annual meeting.

August:

7th-

Police chase a run way semi truck for 100 miles. The chase goes thru the middle of LaFayette.

The 6th annual free backpack supplies and haircuts day was a big success.

Lanett prepares for its citywide film festival.



14th-

City council hears heated concerns about cemetery issues and the new city park.

Local preachers greet kids as they start school.

Eastside teacher of the year is Shenika Threadgill.

City announces water improvement plans.

LaFayette gets a new bail bond business- 24-7 Bail Bonds.



21st-

Rene Welch, former employee of the Chambers County Probate office pleads guilty of embezzling $300k from the probate office.

Lanett lands Tractor Supply as new business for the mill site.

Lanett Square gets a new fountain.



28th

Chambers County Commission and GVAAC honor 9 and 10-year-old baseball world champions at the courthouse.

LaFayette City Council is told that the Quality Health Care might move to Lanett.

County schools order 1457 chromebooks for students.

New law eliminates marriage licenses.

Auburn debuts new eagle at Auburn’s first football home game.

In Rebels football opener they beat down Lee-Scott and Lanett edges Valley in their opener.

September:

4th-

U.S. Rep. Rogers invites local families to D.C. for personal tour.

Lanett police officer charged for inappropriate behavior with a minor.

In Valley an argument over football ends in 7 partygoers shot.

In Valley police officers responded to a call where a women awoke to a sharp pain in her head. She opened her eyes to find her neighbor standing above her holding a hammer.

Chambers Academy football continues its winning streak while a long time rival the Bulldogs and Panthers fight it out with the Panthers comes out on top 17-0.



11th-

Delays have plagued jailhouse construction but nonetheless progress is happening.

City Council votes to give the Police Chief a $5k raise.

City holds a surplus sale.

Rev. Dixon honored with a proclamation



18th

LaFayette High School hosts homecoming week. The team plays Reeltown. There was a parade and bonfire before the game.

Jake Sanders wins at Senoia Raceway making local racers proud.

Drug task force arrest 54 on drug charges.

Vines Funeral home unveils historical marker.



25th-

Donald Busby honored by City Council.

Greg Nichol is elected as President of GVAAC.

Gov. Kay Ivey undergoes cancer treatment.

October

2nd-

Large crowd watches Vine Funeral Home Unveil Historical Marker.

Dawn Tindell named LHS teacher of the year.

Fredonia Fire Dept receives $300k grant.



9th-

Chambers Academy celebrates 50th anniversary with an alumni football game.

Sheriff Sid Lockhart goes behind bars to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness.

WF Burns Principal placed on Administrative Leave.

The Wild Game Expo brings hundreds to LaFayette.

Deanna Fuller named Five Points Teacher of the Year.

Rachael Sealy named Eastside Teacher of the Year.



16th

News was released that Kardoes Rubber is expected to close by year-end.

City has to put budget on hold after hearing news of Kardoes closing.

Mrs. Yolanda Ferrell named teacher of the year at JP Powell.

Chamber County residents feeling frustrated with drought.

Chambers Academy Pee Wee finishes season undefeated closing and a sales tax in23rd

CA homecoming crowns Kinsley Gregory as queen, Connor Gregory as cheerleader sweetheart and Maci Harmon as football sweetheart.

EAMC family grieves over the loss of two employees over the weekend to homicides.

Mandy Cain and friends walk 30 miles for breast cancer awareness.

CA girls volleyball wins first area title for school.



31st

Local businesses host a trick or treat on the LaFayette courthouse square for kids.

November

6th-

LaFayette City council has serious talks over Kardoes closing and a sales tax increase.

LaFayette starts a discussion to initiate a revitalization program for city.

Jennifer Boyd named Lanett City Schools Superintendent.

LaFayette Police Department October report shows 12 wrecks 4 injuries 482 complaints 54 arrests.

Lady Rebels finish as state runner-ups in volleyball.



13th-

LHS and CA both host Veterans Day programs that showcase veterans in our area.

The State of Alabama releases failing school list and 2 schools in LaFayette remain on list: JP Powell and LHS.

Russell Lashley Jr is convicted of robbing Heritage Bank in 2015.

District 2 Commissioner Doug Jones of LaFayette was voted in as Chairman for the Chambers County Board of Commissioners.

Attempts to help people become more aware of sex trafficking begin in LaFayette.

Both the Rebels and Bulldogs are in the state playoffs for football.



20th-

Local organizations set up locations for people to come and get a free Thanksgiving meal.

City designates Miracles for the Myers Weekend.



27th-

State agrees to unify the spelling of LaFayette.

Rebels end season with heartbreaking loss in championship game.

Christmas decorating starts in town.

December

4th-

City Council discusses privatizing fire department.

Crowds gather in Lanett where Mayor McCoy lights city Christmas tree.

LHS students host female empowerment seminar.



11th-

Christmas parade runs through Lanett and Valley. Large crowd turns out despite rain.

Teen found dead in car outside of local pizza restaurant.

Valley carousel is a big hit again.

EAMC restricts visitors to curb spread of flu.



18th-

LaFayette council hires new Fire Chief.

Quality of life closes doors in Lafayette.

Lanett police said two people were shot in a home invasion.

Lanett names gym after longtime coach, Rev. Richard Carter.



25th

Pre-k students get gifts from Career Tech students.

Businessman donated thousands of toys to those in need.

James Lucas resigns as LHS football coach.

City of LaFayette honors youth football champions with a parade.