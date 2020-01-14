A Look Back- Library Plays Important Role

The library today.

Photo was made Oct. 9th 1969 at the dedication unveiling of the historical marker of the LaFayette Presibatryb Church. Standing beside the marker left to right is A.G. Frazer, Esten McCarley, Dr. Ben Frazer and Harry Rowe.

By Jody Stewart

One of the gemstones of LaFayette is our little Library that is tucked away on a back street. LaFayette’s pilot library of the Bradshaw Library has offered kids a clean, quiet and friendly place to visit for decades.



Along with all of the reading resources the library also hosts a number of summer activities for children along with adult activities all year. The library also offers computers with access to the Internet. The small library definitely adds to the quality of life in LaFayette.



LaFayette’s library is not only rich with resources but also with history.



The library building was originally a Presbyterian Church that was built by early settlers from Virginia, Tennessee and the Carolina’s around 1836. On October 9th 1969 a historical marker was placed in front of the church making it the third historical marker placed in Alabama. Despite being struck by lightning the building still holds its original bell shaped steeple.



The church hosted many well-known ministers. These included Dr. W. M. Morrison who came to LaFayette from Virginia just prior to the Civil War. Dr. Morrison organized the Presbyterian Church at Oak Bowery and also served the New Harmony Church organized in 1838. Dr. Morrison left LaFayette to go as a missionary to the Belgian Congo.



Mean time, in the 1880s, the Lanier family gained control of the West Point Manufacturing Company and began a policy of community involvement that continued for more than 100 years. The Company built schools, houses, churches, theaters, and recreational facilities in the mill towns of Lanett, Shawmut, Langdale, Riverview and Fairfax. Beginning in 1896, the West Point Manufacturing Company provided each town with a library building, a librarian, and a collection of books, magazines and newspapers. After World War II, all of the community libraries except Lanett’s closed.



In 1973, WestPoint Pepperell and The Neighbors Fund (a Lanier family organization) offered to build, furnish and equip a library facility if Chambers County, Alabama and the cities of Lanett, Alabama and West Point, Georgia agreed to allocate funds to support the operation of the library.



The H. Grady Bradshaw Chambers County Library in Valley was dedicated on June 13, 1976. The library was named in honor of community leader, Mr. Henry Grady Bradshaw, who was employed as personnel director at the Lanett Mill and served as Executive Director and President of the George H. Lanier Boy Scout Council. He was an active member of the West Point Rotary Club and the First Baptist Church of West Point. Mr. Joseph L. Lanier, Sr. said of Mr. Bradshaw at the library’s dedication: “No more appropriate name could be found to call our new library. By naming it for H. Grady Bradshaw, we can be assured that future generations will know of his interest in and his service to his community and region.”



In March 1956, members of the LaFayette Pilot Club organized and operated a library in the courthouse in LaFayette. By 1960, the library had outgrown the small room in the courthouse and moved across the street into the County Office Building.



It was on February 11, 1990 that the LaFayette Presbyterian Church building was given to the city of LaFayette and dedicated to be the home of the LaFayette Pilot Public Library.



The library was further expanded with funds for capital improvement made available in 1994 by the passage of a 2-mil property tax referendum for Chambers County. A 3,000 square foot building was added to the church, and in 1997, the expanded library building was dedicated.