A New Home With Prayer Closet Donated to Tornado Victim

By Pamela Holloway

No-one will ever forget the terrible tornado that came through Lee County in March of this year. The deadly tornado upgraded to an EF-4 with winds estimated to have reached 170mph.



The horrific nightmare storm changed many people lives forever. Earnestine Reese, was one of several who had their homes destroyed in the storm. Ms. Reese became famous for her Prayer Closet that was still standing and not harmed during the storm.



Franklin Graham, President of Samaritans Purse and son of evangelist, Billy Graham heard about Earnestine Reese’s story and was anxious to help.



Her new home, compliments of Samaritans Purse, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a safe room with concrete, steel-reinforced walls, but most importantly—a prayer closet.



“When Ms. Reese lost everything, she thanked God,” said Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse. “As soon as I heard her story, I knew we had to help.Samaritan’s Purse is excited to welcome Ms. Reese home just in time for Christmas.”



Reese, was presented her keys and mortgage which has been paid in full.