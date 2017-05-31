A night of enlightenment

By Jody Fuller

Years ago, I was riding down the road with my friend Adrian. He was driving; I was in the passenger seat. When we stopped at a traffic light, I heard one of the funniest questions ever asked.

“Do you think they drove all the way up here from Ecuador?” the male voice asked.

“Do what?” I asked.

“That car in front of us. The tag says they’re from Ecuador,” he said.

I leaned forward and looked real hard. “Dude, that says educator,” I said, as I burst into laughter. “I’m going to use that in my show. That’s hilarious.”

And I did and continue to do so. It’s always a guaranteed laugh. He’s always claimed that he didn’t say that. I was certain he did. He was sitting right next to me. Now, there’s more to the story.

Last weekend, I gave a short talk, little show kind of thing to a select group of Opelika High School seniors and their families out at Spring Villa. I hadn’t been out there at night in 30 years. There was no sign of Penn Yonge or any ghosts, although I wasn’t exactly looking for them either. My friend Jeff, who is the groundskeeper out there, did show me a photo of an alleged ghost, so that had me kind of spooked, but that paled like Casper the Friendly Ghost in comparison to my biggest fear of the evening: speaking to kids.

Most of my shows are for adults. That doesn’t mean my show is dirty. It just means that kids don’t always get my humor. I was worried. Adding to my worry, the events of the evening took place outside. I hate doing comedy outside, because even if they’re laughing, the laughter usually dissipates into the air before it reaches my ears. Comedians feed off energy—well that and junk food from gas stations.

I really began to worry when half the folks were still talking while the food was being blessed. To their credit, they were under the pavilion and didn’t realize the blessing was taking place. Still, I worried.

After my introduction, I got up and did my thing. The seniors sat in chairs near the stage, while their families stood amongst them. It actually went pretty well. I told the kids that I was literally old enough to be their parents, because many of their parents were indeed my classmates at Opelika High. It was pretty cool. The football players really seemed to like my football joke about being a stuttering quarterback. Everyone liked my “educator” joke.

Afterwards, as I stood around talking to my friends Jason and Michael, a funny thing happened. Michael’s son Kolby, a senior, walked over and changed the narrative forever.

“Mr. Jody, I remember that Ecuador story. I’m the one who said it,” he said.

Perplexed as I was, I listened.

“We were all coming back from the movies, and I saw that tag and asked that question. You started laughing and said you were going to use it in your show,” he explained.

It all came back to me. Kolby was in the back seat with Adrian’s son Blake. We, of course, were in the front seat. I always thought it was Adrian since he is who I was sitting next to.

As I was getting ready to leave, Jason leaned in and said, “You know, it does look like Ecuador. I’ve thought that same thing.”

We all got a big kick out of it. It turned out to be a great night—a night of celebration for the seniors and a night of enlightenment for me. I don’t believe it could have gone any better.

Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com