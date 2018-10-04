A Reason To Celebrate Jody Fuller

Last week, I wrote an
email to my contact at
one of the newspapers for
whom I write that I was
taking an indefinite break
from writing. Writing an
article week in and week
out becomes incredibly
tedious. I’m sure some
people get tired of read-
ing about the way I talk
and my travels. I know
they get tired of reading
about my dogs and the dirt
road. They may even get
tired of reading about the
farmhouse, the family and
Baby Abigail, who was, of
course, born 7 ½ weeks in
the back of an ambulance
on Friday the 13th. Y’all,
she’s about to be a year
old. Now, that’s scary.
Truth be told, I told her
that it would most likely
be a permanent break. Two
of my favorite editors, and
favorite people period,
were no longer in the
picture. One had moved
on, while the other went to
be with the Lord. I’d actu-
ally thought about taking
a longer break previously
but was loyal to them for
giving me the opportunity
to write. The standards
of professionalism didn’t
change with the papers,
but big changes were
going on in my world.
We’d moved way out into
the country and were just
trying to get settled into
the old Fuller home place,
known as Terrapin Slide.
When you factor in the
wife, two girls, five dogs,
a cat and this writer’s busy
schedule and flare ups with
PTSD and such, it was just
a lot to handle. I didn’t go
into all that detail with my
newspaper contact, but I
simply didn’t think it was
worth my time.
And then a funny thing
happened…
Due to speaking obliga-
tions, mostly out of state,
I’d missed the previous
three Sundays at Eagle Creek Baptist Church but
was there on September 30
for a very special cel-
ebration. Debbie Brewer
and Vicky Patterson,
the organist and pianist,
respectively, celebrated
their 50th year of playing
together. Our pastor, the
amazing Dr. Tim Thomp-
son said they started
playing together when
they were four. He wasn’t
far off. Milestones such as
this are unheard of, should
be celebrated, and are true
testaments of faithfulness
and commitment. Bravo,
ladies. Bravo. May God
continues to bless you, so
that you may continue to
bless us.
It’s a wonderful little
church. Tim says it’s a
little church with big mu-
sic. The people are quite
wonderful, too. There are a
couple of ladies from Ope-
lika who attend regularly
after reading an article I
wrote where I mentioned
Brother Tim.
Before walking into the
sanctuary, a gentleman
shook my hand and told
me how much he enjoyed
reading my columns. He
said it’s the first thing he
turns to each week.
Ed told me that he
got a kick out of a recent
article about Lucy not
knowing the words to the
church’s “theme song.”
It was actually the chorus
to “Turn Your Eyes Upon
Jesus,” which is what we
sing while holding hands
at the end of each service.
Because of this, they now
put the lyrics on the screen
for all to see and sing.
Ms. Peggy told me
repeatedly that she loved
to read my column. I mean
she really loved to read it.
She told me twice. Ed told
me that his brother was
a big fan of my writing.
Then, there was another
guy who had to ask who
I was. After getting his
answer, he told me he
liked reading my stuff and
that I was almost as funny
as him.
Through my writing, I
have been able to educate,
entertain, motivate, and
inspire, usually with a
little bit of humor and a
side-helping of something
to think about, at least
that’s what they tell me.
Who knew?
I guess when it’s all
said and done, it is abso-
lutely worth my time. I
pray to have the commit-
ment of Debbie and Vicky
and put half-a-hundred
in the books. That’ll be
reason to celebrate.
Let me brag on Eagle
Creek one more time.
These folks sho’ nuff
know how to cook. The
celebration culminated
with lunch, and I have
never seen so much food
in my life. As an Army
guy, that’s saying a lot.
They had more fried
chicken than the colonel,
two trays of pear salad,
and five, count them five,
platters of deviled eggs.
Y’all come celebrate with
us one Sunday—any Sun-
day. I might even write a
story about it. But, I won’t
be there this Sunday, I al-
ready have a commitment
somewhere else.
