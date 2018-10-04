A Reason To Celebrate Jody Fuller

Last week, I wrote an

email to my contact at

one of the newspapers for

whom I write that I was

taking an indefinite break

from writing. Writing an

article week in and week

out becomes incredibly

tedious. I’m sure some

people get tired of read-

ing about the way I talk

and my travels. I know

they get tired of reading

about my dogs and the dirt

road. They may even get

tired of reading about the

farmhouse, the family and

Baby Abigail, who was, of

course, born 7 ½ weeks in

the back of an ambulance

on Friday the 13th. Y’all,

she’s about to be a year

old. Now, that’s scary.

Truth be told, I told her

that it would most likely

be a permanent break. Two

of my favorite editors, and

favorite people period,

were no longer in the

picture. One had moved

on, while the other went to

be with the Lord. I’d actu-

ally thought about taking

a longer break previously

but was loyal to them for

giving me the opportunity

to write. The standards

of professionalism didn’t

change with the papers,

but big changes were

going on in my world.

We’d moved way out into

the country and were just

trying to get settled into

the old Fuller home place,

known as Terrapin Slide.

When you factor in the

wife, two girls, five dogs,

a cat and this writer’s busy

schedule and flare ups with

PTSD and such, it was just

a lot to handle. I didn’t go

into all that detail with my

newspaper contact, but I

simply didn’t think it was

worth my time.

And then a funny thing

happened…

Due to speaking obliga-

tions, mostly out of state,

I’d missed the previous

three Sundays at Eagle Creek Baptist Church but

was there on September 30

for a very special cel-

ebration. Debbie Brewer

and Vicky Patterson,

the organist and pianist,

respectively, celebrated

their 50th year of playing

together. Our pastor, the

amazing Dr. Tim Thomp-

son said they started

playing together when

they were four. He wasn’t

far off. Milestones such as

this are unheard of, should

be celebrated, and are true

testaments of faithfulness

and commitment. Bravo,

ladies. Bravo. May God

continues to bless you, so

that you may continue to

bless us.

It’s a wonderful little

church. Tim says it’s a

little church with big mu-

sic. The people are quite

wonderful, too. There are a

couple of ladies from Ope-

lika who attend regularly

after reading an article I

wrote where I mentioned

Brother Tim.

Before walking into the

sanctuary, a gentleman

shook my hand and told

me how much he enjoyed

reading my columns. He

said it’s the first thing he

turns to each week.

Ed told me that he

got a kick out of a recent

article about Lucy not

knowing the words to the

church’s “theme song.”

It was actually the chorus

to “Turn Your Eyes Upon

Jesus,” which is what we

sing while holding hands

at the end of each service.

Because of this, they now

put the lyrics on the screen

for all to see and sing.

Ms. Peggy told me

repeatedly that she loved

to read my column. I mean

she really loved to read it.

She told me twice. Ed told

me that his brother was

a big fan of my writing.

Then, there was another

guy who had to ask who

I was. After getting his

answer, he told me he

liked reading my stuff and

that I was almost as funny

as him.

Through my writing, I

have been able to educate,

entertain, motivate, and

inspire, usually with a

little bit of humor and a

side-helping of something

to think about, at least

that’s what they tell me.

Who knew?

I guess when it’s all

said and done, it is abso-

lutely worth my time. I

pray to have the commit-

ment of Debbie and Vicky

and put half-a-hundred

in the books. That’ll be

reason to celebrate.

Let me brag on Eagle

Creek one more time.

These folks sho’ nuff

know how to cook. The

celebration culminated

with lunch, and I have

never seen so much food

in my life. As an Army

guy, that’s saying a lot.

They had more fried

chicken than the colonel,

two trays of pear salad,

and five, count them five,

platters of deviled eggs.

Y’all come celebrate with

us one Sunday—any Sun-

day. I might even write a

story about it. But, I won’t

be there this Sunday, I al-

ready have a commitment

somewhere else.