A word from the CA Girls Coach

I want to personally thank you for accepting and supporting me and my family and the Mighty Eight this season. Although, there was no one that would have loved to bring home the gold trophy and win a ring more than me and the girls. I want to keep everything into perspective. As I told the girls after the game, a ring or a trophy is a symbol and 10 years from now those symbols will be in a jewelry box or in a trophy case collecting dust. What’s important here is the sisterhood, relationships and memories that will last a lifetime. If the Mighty Eight become excellent wives, mothers and productive citizens – then I WIN, we all WIN!! To me, that’s more important than any ring or trophy. Wait….. we are all competitors and would have loved to reach our goal so please don’t misread that we are satisfied, that’s not the case. But let’s keep it in perspective of the ultimate goal. I can’t explain how proud I am of our girls and the run the Mighty Eight took us on this season. We are the CA Family and I encourage you to get behind Coaches Jon Owens and Dillon NesSmith this softball and baseball season. Our student/athletes deserve your continued support. The future is extremely bright for CA academics and athletics.

