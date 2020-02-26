By John C. West

On Tuesday March 3rd, residents of Chambers County will go to the polls for the 2020 primary runoff elections. Elizabeth Abney, the incumbent Revenue Commissioner, and a familiar face to many local residents, is seeking re-election in this position. She will be running as a republican against local law enforcement officer, Shannon Frailey.



The LaFayette Sun reached out to Abney via e-mail earlier this week to learn more about her candidacy and her plans for the Revenue Office if re-elected.



Abney has served in the Chambers County Revenue Office for 22 years. When asked to detail the experience she has gained in this time she said “I came to work for Miss Wendy Williams shortly after her appointment as Revenue Commissioner as a Personal Property Appraiser. Soon after I was hired, I began taking educational classes through the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Education and Certification Program administered by Auburn University’s Government and Economic Development Institute to better enable me to do my job. Last year, after my appointment, I began taking the necessary classes to achieve the Alabama Certified Tax Administrator Certification (ACTA). These certifications are an asset to my qualifications. During these 22 years I have never sat around just doing my job as a Personal Property Appraiser, but I spent time learning the numerous tasks which are necessary for the day to day operations of this Office.”



Regarding any future political aspirations, Abney said she has never had a desire to work anywhere else. “I have enjoyed my time in the Office, meeting with the public and being a public servant to all the citizens of Chambers County. This Office is where I feel I am best suited to serve the public and I look forward to continue this service to the public over the next six years.”



When asked about what her would be if re-elected revenue Commissioner, Abney stated “My goal is to continue to work diligently to give the same level of honesty, integrity and dependability.”



Political rivals have recently made statements pointing towards perceived shortcomings in the revenue office. Traits such as “trustworthiness,” “dependability,” “diligence,” “fairness,” and “equality” have all been brought into question. Abney, however was strong in her defense against these statements.



“These are great tenants to strive for and to achieve,” she said. “Let me say that I have always worked, from the first day of my employment with this Office, and even now, as the



Revenue Commissioner, with these ideals in mind. I also stress upon the employees of my office along with those of the Appraisal Department to work towards the same. This has always been the utmost goal of the Revenue Office.”



One point brought into the debate was accusations of a need for cross training in the revenue office.



To this Abney said “In the Revenue Office there are 7 fulltime employees, including myself, along with 1 part-time employee. In the Appraisal Department there are 5 fulltime employees. Everyone is trained or being trained within their respective positions along with other duties within their capabilities.”



Regarding contacting property owners before public officials visit private property, Abney says she has checked into this before.



“Safety is of our greatest concern, not only for our personnel, but also for the property owner. The first thing the Appraiser does is to try to determine, to the best of their ability, if anyone is home, or, on the property. If someone is present, they explain why they are there and proceed to gather the information needed.” However, she did caution, “The Appraisal Department is required to review over 9,000 parcels each year as part of the ongoing appraisal, or re-appraisal, program as directed by the Department of Revenue.”



Regarding a drop box for payments, Abney said “While Miss Wendy was in Office, she had purchased a secure drop box for such a purpose. It has never been installed because the Commission has the final say so on any major modifications to the Courthouse.” Abney did concede that it was “a great idea,” but said “Until the Commission allows for such installation, it cannot be done.”



On the topic of exemptions for senior citizens, Abney replied “This is already being done. Every

year when the tax notices are mailed out, a part of the notice talks about the different types of exemptions, from a regular homestead exemption to the over 65 exemptions and even the disability exemptions.”



Abney went on to say “My Office operates on transparency and will always have an open-door policy. I will always be available for any questions that you may have. Please feel free to contact my office anytime. We always look for ways to improve the operations of the Revenue Office. New ideas are always reviewed and may be put into use.”



When asked if she had any upcoming events the public should know about, Abney said “The most important item on my agenda is March 3rd. I ask the voters of Chambers County, as they go to the polls on that day to cast your vote to keep me, Beth Abney, as your Revenue Commissioner.”