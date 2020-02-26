Abney vs Frailey Headlines Tuesday’s Primary Election: Frailey, The Challenger

By John C. West

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Chambers County residents will be going to the ballot box to vote for the 2020 primary elections. Shannon Frailey, a well-known Chambers County Law Enforcement Officer and local business owner, will have his name on the ballot. He is running as a Republican for the office of Revenue Commissioner against incumbent, Elizabeth Abney.



The LaFayette Sun reached out to Frailey via e-mail earlier this week to learn more about his candidacy and his plans for the Revenue Office if elected.



“I am committed to a Revenue Commissioner’s office that has a steadfast approach to trustworthiness, dependability and diligence,” Frailey replied.

“I will remain determined to treat all with fairness and equality and will work tirelessly to continue the trust you have placed in me in my Law Enforcement career as your elected Revenue Commissioner.”



When asked why he was interested in running for the Revenue Commissioner position, Frailey stated, “I wish to have this position for many reasons but first and foremost are my fresh ideas. I have a plan that consists of cross training employees, correcting/advising senior citizen’s rights for tax exemptions, installing a drop box outside the courthouse/annex during the busy tax season and giving an advance notice before entering property for assessments/appraisals.”



When asked to elaborate on cross training, Frailey went on to say “At the moment there are four categories at the revenue office such as appraisal clerk, collection clerk, personal property appraisal clerk and compliance. Once all is cross trained, each will be able to serve the citizens more efficiently and in a better timely manner.”



Frailey used a recent incident with a local resident to explain why he felt this was needed. “A citizen came to the office and needed to have something done,” Frailey said. “Once inside he was asked to return the next day because the employee that normally handled what he needed for that day to be done was absent for whatever reason. I clearly understand there will be vacations, training, and sickness that will arise and with the employees being cross trained, we can better serve our citizens.”



Regarding exemptions for Senior Citizens, Frailey said, “I feel that its important advising our senior citizens about the exemptions that Chambers County offers that they may qualify for. I am for every citizen in Chambers County. When elected I will represent everyone with equal respect.”



Frailey also continued with his thoughts on the need for giving advance notice before going onto a citizen’s property. “I feel that it’s very important that all employees and our citizens are safe and go home at the end of the day. It’s a safety issue with coming onto property without notice. We are in the 21st century and it’s so dangerous walking onto ones property these days without being warned or notified.”



Primaries can often be contentious, as two people from the same party run against each other for the same position. When asked why a Republican, Democrat or Independent should choose him over his in-party opponent, Frailey stated “No one has been elected to this office due to it being handed down since 1990. I also have fresh ideas to move the office forward. I will never ask someone who comes into the office if they are Republican, Democrat or Independent because I will represent everyone the same.”



Experience is a question that many have brought up during this election period. When asked what experience he would bring to the office of Revenue Commissioner, Frailey said, “Most people elected as a new official in office haven’t ran previously. I have been a business owner for the past 13 years as well as my Law Enforcement career for the past 16 years, therefore I have worked with the citizens day in and day out. I am a very strong leader with the will to strive to be the best that I can be each and every day.”



When asked if he would be willing to serve 20 years in this position, much the same as his opponent, Frailey stated “I am 47 years old and my goal is to retire and finish my career as your Revenue Commissioner.”



Frailey finished the interview by saying “During this journey, I have been so blessed to been able to talk to so many groups and met so many new friends and would have never had the privilege to do so if God did not guide me to where I’m at now in my life. I ask that you elect Shannon Frailey in the primary on March 3rd on the Republican ballot.”