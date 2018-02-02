About Highway Maintenance Inmate Work Crews

Dear Editor,

I would like to respond to the letter to the editor from Mr. Randy Talley referencing littler along local roadways.

First, I would point out that Highways 50, 77, and 431 are state and federal highways so the maintenance falls back to the state. However, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office operates two inmate work crews daily. I would like to provide some insight as to exactly how much work these crews do. During the months of November and December, 2017, these crews cleaned up 31 county roads, resulting in 19,030 pounds of trash being picked up. Now, these inmate work crews do much more than pick up trash on a regular basis.

Provides landscaping and lawn maintenance to all county facilities.

Assists with maintenance of all county facilities.

Picks up and delivers supplies for the detention facility.

Prepares voting precincts for elections.

Assists and provides labor for numerous county, city and community events.

Assists the Alabama Girls Ranch with supplies and maintaining the ranch.

Assists the Christian Service Center.

Assists local volunteer fire departments with fund raisers.

Assists with setup and cleanup of the Fredonia Heritage Festival.

Assists numerous churches, civic organizations and other entities, i.e. Kiwanis Club, Boys & Girls Club, and many more.

Assists with the Langdale Methodist Church Breadbasket event.

In closing, I agree with Mr. Talley on one point. Inmates should give back to the community and as long as I am the Sheriff of Chambers County, that will continue. Thank you for your time and continued support.

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart