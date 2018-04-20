00
Absentee voting for
the June 5, 2018, Primary
Election will begin on
April 21, 2018. This is
a PRIMARY election, so
the voter must designate
which party election
(Democrat or Republican)
they wish to vote. Any
qualified elector may vote
an absentee ballot by mail
or in person at the absen-
tee election manager’s
office, by making applica
–
tion in writing, not less
than five days prior to the
Election and the applica-
tion must meet one of the
following requirements:
The person will be out
of the county or state on
Election Day.
The person has any
physical illness or infir
–
mity which prevents his
or her attendance at the
polls, whether he or she
is within or outside the
county on the day of elec-
tion.
The person works a
shift which has at least ten
(10) hours which coincide
with the hours the polls
are open at his or her
regular polling place.
Absentee ballots available
The person is enrolled
as a student at an educa-
tional institution located
outside the county of his
or her personal residence
which prevents his or her
attendance at the polls.
The person is a member
of, or spouse or dependent
of a member of, the armed
forces of the United States
or is similarly qualified
to vote absentee pursuant
to the Federal Uniformed
and Overseas Citizens
Absentee Voting Act, 42
U.S.C. 1973ff.
The person has been
appointed as an election
officer or named as a poll
watcher at a polling place
other than his or her regu-
lar polling place.
Applications for ab-
sentee voting and voter
information are available
on the website of the Ala-
bama Secretary of State at
http://www.sos.state.al.us
or at the following loca-
tion: Absentee Election
Office – Circut Clerk’s
Office Chambers County
Court House, 2 LaFayette
Street S, Suite B-114,
LaFayette, AL 36862