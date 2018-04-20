Absentee voting for

the June 5, 2018, Primary

Election will begin on

April 21, 2018. This is

a PRIMARY election, so

the voter must designate

which party election

(Democrat or Republican)

they wish to vote. Any

qualified elector may vote

an absentee ballot by mail

or in person at the absen-

tee election manager’s

office, by making applica

–

tion in writing, not less

than five days prior to the

Election and the applica-

tion must meet one of the

following requirements:

The person will be out

of the county or state on

Election Day.

The person has any

physical illness or infir

–

mity which prevents his

or her attendance at the

polls, whether he or she

is within or outside the

county on the day of elec-

tion.

The person works a

shift which has at least ten

(10) hours which coincide

with the hours the polls

are open at his or her

regular polling place.

Absentee ballots available

The person is enrolled

as a student at an educa-

tional institution located

outside the county of his

or her personal residence

which prevents his or her

attendance at the polls.

The person is a member

of, or spouse or dependent

of a member of, the armed

forces of the United States

or is similarly qualified

to vote absentee pursuant

to the Federal Uniformed

and Overseas Citizens

Absentee Voting Act, 42

U.S.C. 1973ff.

The person has been

appointed as an election

officer or named as a poll

watcher at a polling place

other than his or her regu-

lar polling place.

Applications for ab-

sentee voting and voter

information are available

on the website of the Ala-

bama Secretary of State at

http://www.sos.state.al.us

or at the following loca-

tion: Absentee Election

Office – Circut Clerk’s

Office Chambers County

Court House, 2 LaFayette

Street S, Suite B-114,

LaFayette, AL 36862