Accident causes traffic jam

A rush hour crash near Valley on Monday evening resulted in a massive traffic jam that created gridlock along Chambers County’s main thoroughfare and backed up traffic into a neighboring County.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. central time on Monday a two-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 70 on the northbound side of Interstate 85 near the community of Cusseta. The accident involved a sedan and a small sports utility vehicle.

Officials from Valley Police and the Alabama State Troopers responded to the accident scene which left both vehicles heavily damaged and blocked both lanes of northbound travel.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but traffic was at a standstill along the northbound side of Interstate 85 for nearly an hour as police worked the accident scene. At its highest point traffic was backed up to beyond Mile marker 66, Andrews Road in Opelika. That roadway sits in neighboring Lee County.