Home Local Accident causes traffic jam
Accident causes traffic jam
Local
Local
News
Top Stories
0

Accident causes traffic jam

0
0
9-20-17 Accident Causes Massive Traffic Jam on Monday
now viewing

Accident causes traffic jam

9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court
now playing

Chambers homecoming court announced

Claude McCoy copy
now playing

Commission recognizes milestones

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

Speed limit reduced on 278

Humor - Buffalo Native word womprehension

EAMC, AU team up to outfit babies with blankets

Commission selects ramp contractor

Stewart selected to represent County as distinguished woman

Dial asks senators to contribute

Bledsoe recognized for 100th birthday by County

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A rush hour crash near Valley on Monday evening resulted in a massive traffic jam that created gridlock along Chambers County’s main thoroughfare and backed up traffic into a neighboring County.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. central time on Monday a two-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 70 on the northbound side of Interstate 85 near the community of Cusseta. The accident involved a sedan and a small sports utility vehicle.

Officials from Valley Police and the Alabama State Troopers responded to the accident scene which left both vehicles heavily damaged and blocked both lanes of northbound travel.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but traffic was at a standstill along the northbound side of Interstate 85 for nearly an hour as police worked the accident scene. At its highest point traffic was backed up to beyond Mile marker 66, Andrews Road in Opelika. That roadway sits in neighboring Lee County.

Related posts:

  1. Routine traffic stop ends with deputy shot in face
  2. Waverly grandmother dies in Christmas Day crash
  3. Valley teen dies in crash
  4. Paving finished, traffic changes next up
slandon
Related Posts
9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court

Chambers homecoming court announced

slandon 0
Claude McCoy copy

Commission recognizes milestones

slandon 0

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video