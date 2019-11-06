Home Around Town Accident in Middle of Town Slows Traffic
At approximately 10:30 Monday morning an Atlas Van lines semi and trailer hit a dark colored Honda Accord on 431 in front of the courthouse. There appeared to be bumper damage to the semi while the Honda obtained more extensive damage to the driver’s side, which caused the airbags to deploy.

LaFayette city ambulances did arrive on the scene but there appeared to be no serious injuries. The driver of the Honda was transported.

Preliminary reports state that the Semi was traveling northbound on 431 and had moved to the middle turning lane due to cones set out on the road where maintenance is being performed on the courthouse. The Honda was traveling south bound on 431 and was attempting to make a wide turn to park on the street near Newman Feed and Seed when the collision occurred.

