Adam and Eve

By Paul Richardson

It’s pretty much a straight forward story, but there are a couple of minor points that are interesting.

First of all, everyone knows how Eve ate fruit from the forbidden “tree of knowledge.” All our lives we have been told that fruit was an apple, but the truth is, no one knows. How the apple came to be the villain is anyone’s guess. Nowhere in the Bible does it say one time, or even hint, that the fruit was an apple.

Modern historians say it was probably an olive or a fig or even a pomegranate, but they are all guesses. But all three fruits are native to the middle east (In the area where Eden is thought to have existed.).

The next oddity is that the serpent that tempted Eve could talk. They carried on a conversation for some time about accepting the fruit. And the serpent apparently had arms and legs, because after Eve took the fruit, God condemned the serpent to crawl on its belly without the use of “limbs” for all eternity. And the serpent came to be worshiped as a pagan god in many cultures.

So some scholars think the serpent was actually a jealous God in disguise. This is interesting because many times throughout the scriptures are references to Gods, in the plural. Genesis 1 -26 says “Let us make man in our own image…..” (Notice each word carefully.)

Genesis 6 -1 says, “the sons of Gods………” just to mention two.

Somehow Satin has come to be interpreted as the serpent, but again, nowhere in the Book of Genesis does the word “Satin” appear. This too, is the interpretation of some later teacher.

After Eve ate the forbidden fruit then gave it to Adam and he ate, they suddenly became aware of their “nakedness” and were ashamed and hid. Does this mean that if they had NOT eaten of the fruit that we all today would still be living in the Garden of Eden, naked and provided for?

Would there be no technology, no evil, no unrest, no turmoil?

Apparently after the fruit incident at the forbidden tree of knowledge, man became “smart” and gave up his innocence and it was necessary to go to work. The Scriptures plainly states that first son Cain was a farmer, a tiller of the ground, while son Abel, was a herdsman, tending the flocks. So the days of ease were over for certain.

But consider how different things might be. Imagine how disappointed God must have been when his great plan for humanity was derailed right at the start.

After the story of Adam and Eve’s creation, the forbidden fruit incident, the murder of Abel, and the birth of the third son Seth, not much else is revealed about the family, except there was a total of nine sons and daughters.

The exact same story of Adam and Eve as it appears in Genesis is also told in The Epic of Gilgamesh, a 4000 year old record of creation that pre-dates Genesis.

There is also a “lost text” entitled The Life of Adam and Eve not included in today’s Bible that confirms the story.

And there is another book of scriptures that is not in our Bible, a tale of an evil woman named Lilith who was Adam’s first mate, indicating Eve was the second woman.

If you like to read and enjoy stories of mystery, intrigue, sex, violence, back stabbing, and conspiracies, then try the Old Testament.