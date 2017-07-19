Addiction to coffee is a good thing

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

There are few things in this world I like better than a good mug of coffee. For nearly 40 years it has partnered with me as I awake in the morning. It is there as I brush my teeth, turn on the TV news and feed my dogs. It accompanies me on my long drive to work, and is sitting next to me as I write this column.

Coffee is what makes me tick, and without it I would be a lost man. That is why when reports were introduced lately that coffee has a number of health related benefits I was ecstatic. Here’s what experts are telling us:

-Two cups of coffee can cut post-workout muscle pain by nearly 50%. Gee, I wonder what my standard morning intake- 4 cups of coffee would do? Does that mean I have no post-workout pain? I guess I will never know because I don’t workout.

-A cup of brewed coffee represents a substantial contribution of fiber to your daily diet.

-Coffee protects against cirrhosis of the liver. Of course, limiting your alcohol intake does the same thing, but a couple of different studies have shown that coffee lowers the liver enzyme levels and is a good shield against liver disease.

-Those of us who drink 6 or more cups of coffee a day have a 22% lower risk of diabetes. One cup will lower the risk by 6%.

-My mother died of Alzheimer’s disease, so when a recent study claimed coffee protects against Alzheimer’s I was ecstatic.

-Coffee reduces the risk of Parkinson’s disease even when genetic factors come in to play.

-A 10 year study of 86,000 females showed a reduced risk of suicide in coffee drinkers. Another study found that women who drink four or more cups of coffee a day were 20% less likely to suffer from depression.

-A Korean study showed participants who consumed 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day were less likely to show signs of heart disease than those that didn’t drink coffee.

-Recent research showed that those that drink at least 4 cups a day were protected against the development and reoccurrence of MS. It is believed that coffee prevents neural inflammation that possibly leads to the development of MS.

-Moderate consumption of coffee can reduce the odds of developing colorectal cancer by 26%. The percentage increases the more coffee you consume. I guess that means, my 4 mugs, which equals eight cups, pretty much takes colorectal cancer out of my equation.

-Another cancer, liver, is reduced significantly be drinking coffee. Researchers claim 3 cups of day will reduce the risk of developing liver cancer by 30%.

-And a third form of cancer- melanoma, is also affected by coffee. Studies found the more you drink the less chance you have of developing melanoma.

So what does this all mean? Study after study has found that coffee drinkers live longer than those that don’t partake. In 2017, two studies, one American and one European based, came to the unequivocal conclusion that coffee increases longevity. More to the point a Japanese study concluded those who drink at least 3 cups of coffee a day have a 25% less risk of dying early from a disease- cancer, heart, diabetes, etc. than those that don’t drink coffee.

Little did I know my 4 mugs, or 8 cups of coffee a day were actually a benefit to my health. All along I had believed the “old wives’ tales” that too much coffee was detrimental to your health. Just think now I can increase my daily intake to 10 or 12 cups a day, be happy and disease-free. If you think I’m wired and shaky now, check me out in a few months. This should be fun.