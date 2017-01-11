Adopt-A-Pet 1-13-16

Dog of The Week: Everyone meet Roxy, she is an adult Jack Russell mix. Roxy is very sweet and seems to get along well with other dogs. This cutie pie is sure to steal your heart so stop by today to meet Roxy. Other dogs for adoption are: Dolly, a 6 month old Pointer/Bulldog mix; Sitron, a young adult male St. Bernard/Lab mix; Roma, an adult female Pitbull; Roxy, an adult female Beagle/JR mix; Georgia, an adult female Shepherd mix; Chief, an adult male Rottweiler mix; Macy, an adult female Labrador mix; Archie, a 3 month old male Shar pei/ Shepherd mix; Brady, a 12 week old Shepherd mix; Reggie, a 3 month old Labrador mix.

Cat of The Week: We still have our handsome Zeus man. He is a young adult male Domestic Short Hair that loves to play. Zeus gets along well with all the other cats, and he is such a friendly fellow, so stop by today to meet this handsome boy. Other cats for adoption are: Binx, an adult female Domestic Short Hair.